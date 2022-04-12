Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini to stand trial in June charged with fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini to stand trial in June charged with fraud

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 7.01pm
Sepp Blatter, front left, and Michel Platini, front row right, face trial in Switzerland in June (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sepp Blatter, front left, and Michel Platini, front row right, face trial in Switzerland in June (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini will stand trial in June in Switzerland charged with fraud.

The pair were charged last November following a six-year investigation into a payment of two million Swiss francs arranged by Blatter to be paid to Platini back in 2011.

The trial at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona is due to begin on June 8 and is listed until June 22.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter has been banned from football since late 2015
Sepp Blatter has been banned from football since late 2015 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Office of the Swiss Attorney General said the payment had been made without legal basis, “damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini”.

Blatter, 86, and Platini, 66, had argued that the payment had been agreed orally and in lieu of work done by Platini in an advisory capacity between 1998 and 2002.

The case which culminated in the charges issued in November last year was launched by prosecutors in 2015, effectively terminating Blatter’s FIFA presidency ahead of schedule, and leading to Platini, then president of UEFA, withdrawing from the race to be his successor.

Both faced separate FIFA ethics committee investigations and were banned from football for eight years, reduced to six on appeal.

However, Blatter is now serving a fresh suspension after being found in March of last year to be part of a “vicious circle” of officials who sought to award themselves over £50million in undeclared payments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier