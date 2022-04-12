Couple drop petition for restraining order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Couple drop petition for restraining order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 8.17pm Updated: April 12 2022, 10.13pm
Ezra Miller attending a photocall for the film Justice League (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ezra Miller attending a photocall for the film Justice League (Matt Crossick/PA)

A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, who is known for playing The Flash in Justice League films and allegedly harassed patrons of a karaoke bar in a Big Island town last month.

According to court documents, a judge dismissed the restraining order case on Monday after the couple requested it.

William Dean, a lawyer who represents the couple, declined comment on Tuesday on why his clients no longer want to pursue the petition that accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them in Hilo, the same town where Miller was arrested.

A judge had granted the restraining order petition, saying it was needed to prevent future harassment and had set a hearing for Wednesday.

Ezra Miller attending a photocall for the film Justice League
Ezra Miller attending a photocall for the film Justice League (Matt Crossick/PA)

It is unclear if the hearing will be held now that the case is dismissed.

A judge on Tuesday granted a request by Miller’s lawyer Francis Alcain to postpone a hearing on a separate case involving an alleged traffic violation for Miller in Hilo until April 26 because Miller and prosecutors are in what Alcain described as “pre-negotiations” for an agreement on the two outstanding cases.

Alcain did not disclose details of the potential agreement.

A hearing for the arrest case is also scheduled for April 26.

In the traffic case against Miller, police were called to a dispute in central Hilo on March 19, where Miller was “unco-operative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk”, Hawaii Police Department assistant chief Kenneth Quiocho said on Tuesday.

Miller was cited for obstructing a highway, Mr Quiocho said.

On March 27, police were called to Margarita Village in Hilo, where they said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

The day after Miller was released on 500 dollar (£384) bail, the couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]