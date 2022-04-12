Johnny Depp ‘obsessed ex-husband hell-bent on revenge’ – Amber Heard’s lawyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Johnny Depp ‘obsessed ex-husband hell-bent on revenge’ – Amber Heard’s lawyers

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 11.51pm
Actor Johnny Depp inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)
Actor Johnny Depp inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)

Amber Heard’s lawyers said Johnny Depp was an “obsessed ex-husband hell-bent on revenge” as they set out their defence in his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit.

The actor, 58, is suing actress Ms Heard, his former partner, for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post in which she discussed her experiences of domestic abuse.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

Actress Amber Heard and her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia
Actress Amber Heard and her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)

Benjamin Rottenborn, representing Ms Heard, said the actress had also suffered “sexual violence at the hands of Depp”.

“You are being asked to decide a very simple question: were the words used by Amber in the 2018 opinion piece that was published in The Washington Post protected free speech under the first amendment or not?” he said in his opening remarks.

“The question is whether the words were protected by the first amendment, and the answer is very clearly yes.”

He continued: “The evidence for Mr Depp isn’t pretty… you’re going to see who the real Johnny Depp is behind the fame, behind the pirate costumes.

“We’re going to focus on those words… whether you look at them individually or in the context of the piece doesn’t really matter, because they’re true.

“Tragically it’s true. Amber did suffer sexual violence at the hands of Depp.”

Mr Rottenborn added that the actor had brought the suit “rather than take responsibility for his own actions” and planned to turn the trial into a “soap opera”.

“Amber Heard never wanted to offer up to the public who Johnny Depp was, but that is going to come out,” he said.

Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia
Johnny Depp in the courtroom (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)

“He wanted to make her life hard, he wanted to ruin her life. He wanted to destroy her. And that is what he did.

“I wish I could say that it’s surprising. It’s disturbing but not surprising.”

Elaine Bredehoft, also representing Ms Heard, detailed a number of alleged abusive incidents triggered by “crushing” drug and alcohol problems.

These included a “drug binge” with his “good friend” Marilyn Manson and a “blackout” in Australia, which the court was told Ms Heard had previously described as a “three-day hostage situation”.

But Mr Depp’s lawyers argued that the allegations by Ms Heard were false and the actress was “preparing to give the performance of a lifetime” during the proceedings.

Camille Vasquez, representing Mr Depp, said the actor would “go to his grave knowing that whatever he does there will always be people who believe he abused a woman”.

“Ms Heard took on the role of a lifetime, she couldn’t back down,” she said.

“She has been living and breathing this lie for years now.

Actress Amber Heard walks into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard walks into the courtroom (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)

“She is preparing to give the performance of a lifetime in this trial.”

Scores of people, mostly fans of Mr Depp, crowded into the courtroom on Tuesday as the case was officially opened, where both actors are attending the trial in person and are due to give evidence.

Mr Depp wore a dark blue suit and black shirt with a cream tie, while Ms Heard wore a grey blazer and wore her hair in a low bun.

Ms Heard’s Washington Post article was titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath.”

The case is being brought in Virginia rather than in California, where the actors live, because The Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

Other high-profile celebrities are listed as witnesses in the trial, including actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier