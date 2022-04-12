Drone gives bird’s eye view of heronry and reveals more nests than expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Drone gives bird’s eye view of heronry and reveals more nests than expected

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 12.04am Updated: April 13 2022, 8.13am
Birds eye view of the heronry at Belton House in Lincolnshire, cared for by the National Trust (Andy Chick/National Trust/PA)
Drone images giving a bird’s eye view of nesting herons at a stately home cared for by the National Trust have revealed surprising numbers in the heronry, the charity said.

A drone was used for the first time to get a better look at the herons nesting at Belton House, Lincolnshire, as part of the British Trust for Ornithology’s (BTO) annual heronry census.

The drone, which was flown 15 metres above the treetops and adhered to strict guidelines for wildlife monitoring, revealed 11 nests – nine more than expected, the National Trust said.

Ecologist Andrew Chick had been expected a couple of active nests, but the 11 shown from the survey indicates 22 birds are incubating three to four eggs each.

Sheep grazing in the parkland at Belton House, Lincolnshire (Mike Selby/National Trust/PA)
The National Trust said the strong numbers indicated positive effects of the charity’s conservation work to restore the stretch of the River Witham that runs through the Belton estate, including restoring natural features such as shallow areas and riffles to attract white-clawed crayfish and brown trout.

Mr Chick said herons could live up to 20 years, growing to around one metre high (3ft), with a wingspan of 1.85 metres (6ft), and can weigh up to 1.5kg (3.3lbs).

They usually lay their first egg in mid-March and only have one brood per year.

“These herons have probably chosen to nest in this particular Scots Pine tree because of its easy access to Belton’s ornamental ponds and rivers, which the National Trust has been actively managing and improving.

Heron watching patiently for its prey at Belton House in Lincolnshire, cared for by the National Trust (Steve Nesbitt/PA)
“It’s likely the herons have been present at Belton for decades, but thanks to the view from above this year we’ve been able to get a much more accurate record of how many are nesting in the heronry.”

Carl Hawke, nature conservation adviser at the National Trust, said: “It’s great news to discover our heronry at Belton is much larger than previously thought.”

The number of grey herons in the UK has been steadily growing in recent years, but in Lincolnshire there has been an unexpected decline, with just 20 breeding sites recorded in the county in 2021.

Birds-eye view of the heronry at Belton, Lincolnshire (Andy Chick/National Trust/PA)
The team at Belton hopes their discovery shows heron numbers in the county are improving.

Mr Hawke said it was clear the conservation work, which later this year will also see wetland habitat created alongside the river, was having a positive effect on the estate’s breeding population.

