What the papers say – April 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – April 13

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 4.43am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Wednesday’s papers are dominated by the partygate scandal as the Prime Minister and Chancellor pay fines and apologise for attending Boris Johnson’s birthday bash in Downing Street during Covid restrictions.

“People have the right to expect better” reads The Daily Telegraph‘s front page splash, citing Mr Johnson’s apology as he became the first serving PM to break the law.

The Financial Times reports pressure is mounting for Mr Johnson to quit for committing the criminal offence while in office.

The Times, i and The Guardian all lead with the PM’s refusal to resign over the lockdown offence.

“PM: I’m sorry, I will do better for Britain,” leads the Daily Express, focusing on the apology itself.

The Sun similarly splashes with Mr Johnson’s apology, with its headline reading: “I’m sorry but I have work to do” – in reference to the war in Ukraine and cost-of-living crisis.

“PM and the Chancellor broke law”, Metro says of the scandal.

The Independent features the front door of No10 on its front page, accompanied by the words: “Scene of the crime”.

The Daily Mail appears to come to the defence of the Prime Minister as “the Left howls for resignations”, with the paper’s front page reading: “Don’t they know there’s a war on?”.

The Daily Mirror takes a less sympathetic stance, running an image of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak on the front page with the headline: “Led by liars & lawbreakers.”

And the Daily Star carries the same image, albeit after undergoing the photoshop treatment, with the headline: “The Pinocchio Prime Minister.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier