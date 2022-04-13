Police investigating attack on SDLP candidate as a hate crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Police investigating attack on SDLP candidate as a hate crime

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 9.31am
Elsie Trainor (Liam McBurney/PA)
Elsie Trainor (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police are investigating an attack on an SDLP election candidate in Belfast as a hate crime.

Elsie Trainor, a candidate in the Belfast South constituency, said she was attacked by two youths who also tried to snatch her mobile phone.

She was pushed against a fence and subjected to sectarian abuse, police said, after she chased the pair who, she said, were removing her election posters.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have called for information and any potential witnesses to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said officers are committed to ensure all candidates can participate in the Stormont election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality.

He said police have contacted the political parties to offer briefing sessions and information for candidates on crime prevention and personal safety.

The PSNI said two males were seen removing election posters from a lamppost in the Ravenhill Road area shortly before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

“A short time later, a female was assaulted in the Ormeau Park area. She was pushed against a fence by a male, who was described as being around 5ft 8in in height, approximately 18 years old, and dressed in a light grey jacket,” the force said.

“She was then pushed by a second male, who was described as being around the same age, approximately 5ft 10in in height, and wearing a dark grey jacket with the hood up, black framed glasses, and a face mask.

“The female was also subjected to sectarian abuse during the incident, and was understandably left shaken. Thankfully she did not sustain any physical injuries.”

The PSNI said officers are treating the incident as a hate crime.

They have urged anyone who witnessed it, or has any dashcam or mobile footage or any information which could assist, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1437 of 11/04/22.

Ms Trainor tweeted on Tuesday: “Where to start. I gave chase as I wanted the police know which exit to lift them from. They assaulted me & after that tried to rob my phone.

“We need common ground politics here. We need to not fail these thugs as much as anyone else. Polarisation is wrecking our present & future.”

The attack was condemned by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who said: “The tone of this election is worrying. All political leaders need to think about whether they are showing leadership or adding to the problem.”

He called Ms Trainor an “absolutely fearless democrat”, tweeting: “She’ll not be moved by anyone.”

Matthew O’Toole, the incumbent SDLP MLA in the constituency, condemned the attack, saying: “This shouldn’t happen in a democracy.”

Belfast South MP Claire Hanna tweeted: “We in the SDLP knew Elsie had guts when we selected her but she shouldn’t have had to display it like this.

“There’s a toxicity in this election & we need a real public conversation about protecting democracy & the ability to participate in elections without intimidation or threat.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie joined in the condemnation, calling the incident “absolutely awful”.

He said he hoped the police find the perpetrators, and tweeted: “These posters are just not worth the agro each election. There must be a better way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier