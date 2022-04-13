It was ridiculous – opponent Mick Price recalls Ronnie O’Sullivan’s rapid 147

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
It was ridiculous – opponent Mick Price recalls Ronnie O’Sullivan’s rapid 147

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 12.03pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan fired snooker’s fastest maximum break 25 years ago (PA Media)
Ronnie O’Sullivan fired snooker’s fastest maximum break 25 years ago (PA Media)

Mick Price achieved snooker immortality by spending precisely five minutes and eight seconds sitting in his chair.

This month marks 25 years since Price gazed out from behind a pair of Dennis Taylor-style upside-down glasses as Ronnie O’Sullivan fired the fastest maximum break in history in the 14th frame of their World Championship first round clash.

With no likelihood of O’Sullivan’s record being beaten, Price’s place in history, as well as his brief starring role in the break’s inevitable annual TV re-runs, appear secure.

O’Sullivan Wins
Mick Price fell 10-6 to Ronnie O’Sullivan in the opening round (Rui Vieira/PA)

“I made a decent break and he played safe, and with my next safety shot I cut it a bit thin,” Price told the PA news agency. “Five minutes and eight seconds later, I’m in the Guinness Book of Records.”

Price retired from professional snooker in 2004 and after a period playing in local leagues in Nuneaton, packed his cue away for good seven years ago. Now 55, he is a maths teacher at Castlewood School for children with special educational needs in Solihull.

“I do sometimes show the kids the video, as an ice-breaker,” says Price. “But because they don’t see me having a go, they all just think I must have been rubbish.”

Price’s passive role in snooker history hardly does justice to a player who reached the Crucible three times, including the second round after victory over Taylor in 1992. In 1990 he became only the third player to make three consecutive century breaks in professional tournament play.

He confesses to having been quizzed so often about O’Sullivan’s break that he has had time to chisel out all the one-liners – “it was just a question of who got in first” – but his memory of the events leading up to the break are clear.

“It was 8-5 at the interval and we got a knock on the door to say they were holding us back for 10 minutes so the next frame could be shown live on the BBC,” recalled Price.

Snooker/Trophy
Ken Doherty won the 1997 world title (Paul Barker/PA)

“It’s funny, because in the club you want people watching you, but playing at the Crucible it becomes nerve-racking. So I went a little bit more nervous, and Ronnie just went hyper.

“I couldn’t believe how fast he was going. I watch it back now and he’s virtually running round the table, it was ridiculous, just brilliant, mesmeric.”

Price remains a fan of the sport and is proud of the experiences it gave him. He reached the semi-finals of the 1993 European Open, losing to Stephen Hendry, and won three of four career meetings he had with Jimmy White.

“I regard myself as having been a little bit better than a journeyman,” said Price. “I was always around the top 32 and I peaked at number 17 in the world.

“I didn’t enjoy the last few years because there were kids doing things I just couldn’t compete with. But it’s great to be able to say I got to the Crucible and only lost 10-6 to the best player who has ever lived.”

