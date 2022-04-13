Sir David Amess aide shares ‘helpless and hopeless’ feelings after attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sir David Amess aide shares ‘helpless and hopeless’ feelings after attack

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 1.19pm Updated: April 13 2022, 2.21pm
Flowers and tributes at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex (Aaron Chown/PA)
A long-standing aide and friend of Sir David Amess has shared an anguished account of the killing and lingering feelings of guilt and anger.

Julie Cushion was at the church in Leigh-on-Sea when the veteran MP was stabbed to death by Islamic State fanatic Ali Harbi Ali.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Tom Little QC read out her victim impact statement at the Old Bailey before Ali was handed a whole-life order.

In it, Ms Cushion recalled “feeling helpless and hopeless” after Sir David was fatally attacked last October.

She said: “Since the 15th October last year I have had to drive by the church where Sir David died nearly every day as it is close to where I live, this is a constant reminder of what happened.

“I have a huge sense of guilt as I had booked the venue. I can never get (colleague) Rebecca’s scream out of my mind as Sir David was attacked and if I hear someone else scream now, I jump and imagine myself back there.

“I can still see and hear the sounds and images of the time, like the crashing of furniture.

“I remember the awful feeling of distress while we waited for help, feeling helpless and hopeless as there was nothing I could physically do to help.

“The moment I realised Sir David had died – when the paramedics stopped running and the crime tape went up – is always running through my mind.

“The expression on the perpetrator’s face as he walked out with the police has stayed with me all the time as he looked so smug, so self-satisfied.”

She recalled “press intrusion” while dealing with the aftermath of what happened.

Sir David Amess
Sir David Amess (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

She added: “I was left with great anger. Should I have spotted something, could I have prevented anything?

“I had to cope with the loss of my boss and good friend who I had known for over 20 years.

“I had worries about unemployment – what would I do?

“Sleep deprivation was a problem. I deliberately kept busy to avoid my mind focusing on the incident continually.

“I now work for the new MP and I always have the fear that she could be attacked.”

