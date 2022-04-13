Jody Keenan will be ‘deeply missed’ by all who knew her – priest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jody Keenan will be ‘deeply missed’ by all who knew her – priest

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 2.15pm
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Jody Keenan into the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane, for the funeral of the 39-year-old teaching assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance crew to arrive in Newry (Brian Lawless/PA)
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Jody Keenan into the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane, for the funeral of the 39-year-old teaching assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance crew to arrive in Newry (Brian Lawless/PA)

A classroom assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance in Newry at the weekend will be deeply missed by all who knew her, her funeral heard.

Jody Keenan died in the early hours of Sunday after collapsing in the Trevor Hill area of the city.

She had worked at St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook for 10 years.

Jody Keenan funeral
Mourners outside the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane, following the funeral of Jody Keenan, the 39-year-old teaching assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance crew to arrive in Newry (Brian Lawless/PA)

Pupils from the school formed a guard of honour outside the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane on Wednesday ahead of her funeral service.

Mourners heard she lived with pain for a large amount of time in her life, but was determined to maintain her friendships and kept an interest in her friends.

They heard she cared for people, and worked in a special school before moving to St Paul’s, where she was described as “eager to help others”.

“Our hearts are naturally sad and sore.

“Jody will be deeply missed by all who knew her especially by her family,” a priest told the funeral.

Earlier this week it emerged that the Police Ombudsman is to assess the circumstances around Ms Keenan’s death.

