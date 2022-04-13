Jury trial for Wayne Couzens over ‘indecent exposure’ charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Jury trial for Wayne Couzens over ‘indecent exposure’ charges

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 2.47pm Updated: April 13 2022, 3.43pm
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Wayne Couzens appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Wayne Couzens appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has chosen a trial in front of a jury in the Crown Court to face four charges of indecent exposure.

The alleged flashing incidents are said to have taken place in Swanley, Kent, in January and February last year.

Couzens, 49, is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March last year, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon by videolink from Frankland prison, in Durham, sporting a long, bushy grey beard and wearing a grey prison-issue grey sweater.

Wayne Couzens
Wayne Couzens (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Couzens, a former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, faces four charges of indecent exposure.

The charges state he allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place on four occasions in Swanley, Kent, between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, on February 14 and February 27.

Couzens spoke to confirm his name and date of birth and gave no indication of pleas to any of the charges.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said the case was suitable for trial at the magistrates’ court but when asked by the legal advisor where he wanted the case to be heard, Couzens said: “My legal team have advised me at the Crown Court.”

Mr Goldspring sent the case to the Old Bailey, where Couzens will next appear on May 11.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Wayne Couzens appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Wayne Couzens appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He said: “Mr Couzens, you are charged with four offences relating to Section 66 of the Sexual Offences Act.

“You have given no indication as to plea in relation to these four matters.

“I determined that on their own, without what we know happened subsequently, they would be suitable for trial in this court.

“As is your right, you have elected Crown Court trial.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]