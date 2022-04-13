Grenfell: Londoner waited ‘weeks’ for deaths of six relatives to be confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Grenfell: Londoner waited ‘weeks’ for deaths of six relatives to be confirmed

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 3.11pm
The Grenfell Tower as seen from Silchester Road (PA)
A Londoner who lost six close relatives in the Grenfell fire has recalled “being taken from trauma to trauma” during a desperate search for them at 11 hospitals on the day of the blaze.

Hisam Choucair told the Grenfell Tower Inquiry that he waited “weeks” for his family, including his youngest niece, Zainab, who was just three years old, to be formally identified as having perished in the fire.

On June 14 2017, Mr Choucair lost his mother, Sirria, his sister Nadia and her husband Bassem Choukair, along with their young children Mierna, Fatima and Zainab, who all lived on the 22nd floor.

Mr Choucair recalled his experience – from rushing to the tower at 3am with his wife, Kona, and their young children in a buggy, his brother, Nabil, and sister, Sawsan – to pulling back curtains at intensive care units in hospitals which could not confirm whether their relatives had been admitted.

Giving evidence calmly despite the trauma, Mr Choucair added that he felt stripped of his dignity after appealing to passers-by in the street with photographs of his missing relatives as a last resort.

Mr Choucair said he initially asked police officers for information at Grenfell Tower, but there were no officials from the council or Government around to help families “in any way shape or form”.

He added that his eyes were stinging from the smoke, he could taste burning plastic in the air, and his children were crying.

Mr Choucair, who was born in the central London borough of Kensington and Chelsea and still lives there, said he tried calling a police helpline which had been set up on the day, but no-one picked up.

“It was ringing and ringing and ringing”, he told the inquiry.

“To get that response was shocking – it was the last thing we needed,”

Mr Choucair said he became angry after most of the hospitals could not tell him whether his family had been admitted due to data protection laws.

“I felt that the wait was unacceptable and what we were being put through was unacceptable,” he said.

“It was as if we were being taken from trauma to trauma. It was as if the inside of your gut was being ripped up.”

When asked when he found out that his relatives had died in the fire, Mr Choucair said: “I can’t pinpoint an exact time.

“I don’t know if it was a couple of weeks later or a couple of months.

“I recall, I just burst into tears, because I felt like our hopes of finding our family were being reduced more and more.”

Mr Choucair also searched impromptu “rescue centres” at venues in Kensington and spoke with Sky News in the hope that someone with information about his family would be watching.

When asked whether he felt like the responsibility of finding his family rested on his shoulders, Mr Choucair said: “That’s correct.

“It didn’t help when we were hearing that other rescue centres and private hospitals were opening up.

“It made life more difficult for us.

“It caused stress on us, and it didn’t feel as if we were in control of our situation.”

Mr Choucair worked at Transport for London (TfL) during the time of the 7/7 bombings in 2005, and when comparing the response to that incident with the Grenfell response, he said the latter was hampered by racism.

When asked what he hoped would be achieved by the inquiry, he said: “To maybe look into the issue of racism – the lack of urgency because of people’s ethnic background and culture, which I don’t believe this inquiry has touched to the extent that it should.

“I don’t think I could sum up what everyone had to go through on that day but it was the most painful experience in my life that won’t go, no matter how much counselling or support I receive, myself and my family.”

He added that the capital also desperately needs a “resilience centre” which would coordinate emergency responses to major incidents in future and ensure families do not endure the same ordeal as his own.

