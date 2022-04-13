Consumer group wants airlines fined over flight chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Consumer group wants airlines fined over flight chaos

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 4.15pm Updated: April 13 2022, 6.05pm
Airlines should be fined for ignoring passengers’ rights, a consumer group has claimed (Steve Parsons/PA)
Airlines should be fined for ignoring passengers’ rights, a consumer group has claimed.

Which? called for aviation regulator the Civil Aviation Authority to be given “teeth” following travel chaos in the run-up to Easter.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled in recent days due to airlines struggling to recruit and deploy new staff, and coronavirus-related absences among existing workers.

In some cases, airlines have been accused of failing to meet their responsibilities under consumer laws.

They should offer affected passengers a refund or re-route them as quickly as possible using other carriers if necessary, as well as provide adequate refreshments and accommodation.

Passengers may be entitled to at least £220 in compensation for flights cancelled less than seven days before departure.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “Lessons should be learnt from the travel shambles this Easter.

“With many in the industry predicting a busy summer, the Government must work with airlines and airports to ensure they have the resources and capacity to handle increased passenger numbers, as there can be no excuse for a repeat of these failings.

“Airlines wouldn’t be ignoring the law and their passengers’ rights if the aviation regulator had some teeth.

“The Department for Transport can support consumers by equipping the Civil Aviation Authority with direct fining powers.

“It should also drop its plans to change compensation rules for UK flights which are an important deterrent against passengers being treated unfairly.”

The Department for Transport is proposing to make the amount of compensation payable for heavily disrupted domestic flights capped at the air fare paid.

A DfT spokesperson said: “We recently consulted on a range of proposals aimed at protecting air passengers, including additional powers for the CAA to enforce breaches of consumer rights laws.

“We are reviewing responses from across industry, consumer groups and the general public, and will set out next steps in due course.”

