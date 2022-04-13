Cameron Smith: Masters frustration in rear-view mirror ahead of RBC Heritage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cameron Smith: Masters frustration in rear-view mirror ahead of RBC Heritage

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 4.43pm
Cameron Smith finished third in the Masters after a costly blunder on the 12th in the final round (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Cameron Smith insists his Masters disappointment is already in his “rear-view mirror” as he bids for a third PGA Tour title of the season in the RBC Heritage.

Smith birdied the first two holes of Sunday’s final round to close the gap to Scottie Scheffler to a single stroke before a two-shot swing on the third, where Scheffler chipped in for birdie and Smith bogeyed from an identical spot short of the green.

After falling further behind with a bogey on the fourth, Smith birdied the 11th – the hardest hole at Augusta National all week – to get back to three behind, only to then dump his tee shot on the 12th into Rae’s Creek.

The 28-year-old, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Players Championship earlier this year, fought back from the resulting triple bogey to finish in a tie for third, his third top-five finish in six Masters appearances.

“It was a really good week, another really solid week,” Smith told a pre-tournament press conference at Harbour Town Golf Links.

“I felt really comfortable last week and it was nice to kind of be in contention on Sunday. To not quite get it done was perhaps a little bit frustrating, but Scottie played some pretty good golf there towards the end, so hat’s off to him.

Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith jumps up to see the pin from a bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)

“I don’t think I was down in the dumps (on Sunday evening). I was just frustrated. I feel as though I was one really good swing away from really contending and that’s just how golf is, especially around that golf course.

“I feel as though sometimes you can even hit really good golf shots and end up making bogeys and doubles around there. So, yeah, just a little bit frustrated.

“My game’s in a good spot, I’m happy with how I guess handled the situation after and yeah, I’m just really looking forward to competing again this week. That’s kind of in the rear-view mirror now.”

Smith is not the only Masters contender to make the three-hour drive from Augusta to Hilton Head, with Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Sungjae Im all in the field.

Lowry also recovered from a triple bogey in the final round – on the par-three fourth – to share third place with Smith, while Morikawa finished fifth after a closing 67 which included holing a bunker shot on the 18th, moments after playing partner Rory McIlroy had done so in his 64.

Stewart Cink, who made a hole-in-one on the 16th in the second round of the Masters, returns to defend the title he won by four shots last year.

