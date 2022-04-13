William to remember Australia and New Zealand’s fallen troops on Anzac Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
William to remember Australia and New Zealand’s fallen troops on Anzac Day

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 5.23pm Updated: April 13 2022, 5.47pm
The Duke of Cambridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge is to lay a wreath on behalf of the Queen at this year’s Anzac Day ceremony at the Cenotaph.

William, second in line to the throne, will also remember Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict by attending a service of thanksgiving in Westminster Abbey, Kensington Palace announced.

The two events fall on April 25, and will follow a dawn service at Wellington Arch at London’s Hyde Park Corner which will be attended by the Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester.

ANZAC Day commemorations
Harry attends a wreath-laying ceremony on behalf of the Queen on Anzac Day in 2018 (John Stillwell/PA)

Some 300 to 400 former and serving military personnel and their families, and members of veterans associations, will gather at the Cenotaph for the wreath laying.

The traditional church service in the abbey will feature an address by the Dean of Westminster, readings from the New Zealand and Australian High Commissioners, prayers read by children of each country, and a Maori waiata performed by the Ngati Ranana London Maori Club.

It has become customary for other members of the family to lay the wreath on the Queen’s behalf in recent years.

The Duke of Sussex did so in 2016 and 2018, and attended the abbey service with his sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge in 2019 just days before the birth of his son Archie.

Anzac Day Service of Commemoration
Kate and Harry attend the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in 2019 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

William marked Anzac Day in 2021 by sending a message to the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions in London, saying: “Today we stand together to reflect not only on their sacrifices, but also their courage, sense of duty, and their famously indomitable spirit.”

The duke was on a two-day trip to New Zealand in 2019 to honour the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack, and laid a wreath during an Anzac Day memorial service in Auckland.

The Princess Royal attended last year’s dawn service and the gathering in the abbey.

April 25 commemorates the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.

Duke of Cambridge in New Zealand
The Duke of Cambridge attends the Auckland Anzac Day civic service at Auckland War Memorial Museum in 2019 (Mark Tantrum/New Zealand Government/PA)

Thousands of Anzac troops – Australian and New Zealand Army Corps – died in the ill-fated 1915 Gallipoli campaign.

Waves of Allied forces launched an amphibious attack on the strategically important Turkish peninsula, which was key to controlling the Dardanelles straits, the crucial route to the Black Sea and Russia.

But the plan backed by Winston Churchill was flawed and the campaign, which faced a heroic defence by the Turks, led to stalemate and withdrawal eight months later.

Its legacy is the celebration of the “Anzac spirit” – courage, endurance, initiative, discipline and mateship – shown by the Antipodean troops.

