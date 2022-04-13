Friend of Johnny Depp says legal dispute with Amber Heard ‘wrecked’ actor’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Friend of Johnny Depp says legal dispute with Amber Heard ‘wrecked’ actor’s life

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 7.19pm
Actor Johnny Depp in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
Actor Johnny Depp in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

An old friend of Johnny Depp has tearfully described how the long-running legal dispute with Amber Heard had unfairly “wrecked” the actor’s life.

Isaac Baruch, an artist who has known Mr Depp for 40 years, said Ms Heard’s “fake narrative” had gone “out the door and around the world”, as he gave evidence at the US trial.

The actor, 58, is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post in which she discussed her experiences of domestic abuse.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

Isaac Baruch speaks in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Isaac Baruch speaks in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Baruch lived in an apartment owned by the actor at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles between 2013 and 2016.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, he said he was “tired” of the drawn-out proceedings and that Ms Heard should “take her responsibility, heal, and move on”.

Asked whether he was angry at the Aquaman star and her allegations, Mr Baruch said: “Yeah, that kind of got me confused and frustrated and angry, upset.

“It’s (been) six years… am I angry? What I am is tired and I want this all to end.

“So many people have been affected by this malicious lie that she started and she created and it’s gone out the door and around the world.

“I’m not angry at anybody. I want the best for (Ms Heard), I want her to take her responsibility, heal, and move on.”

Becoming visibly upset, he added: “For Johnny, his family has been completely wrecked by all of this stuff and it’s not fair.

“It’s not right what she did and what happened for so many people to get affected from this, it’s insane how this happened.”

Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Lawyers for Ms Heard say that, although her article is protected by the first amendment of the US constitution, there is also evidence that Mr Depp abused her physically on multiple occasions.

Mr Baruch was asked about his encounters with Ms Heard in the days after an incident on May 21 2016, in which she claimed Mr Depp “got violent” with her.

He said the following day on May 22, which happened to be his birthday, he saw Ms Heard again in a well-lit place but saw no signs of injuries, despite “inspecting” her face.

“I’ve seen her (with) no make-up… with make-up, glammed out… for three-and-a-half years I’ve seen her in different forms,” he said.

“She puts her head out, and I’m looking… I inspect her face… I’m looking at the whole thing and I don’t see anything… I don’t see a cut, a bruise, swelling, redness.

“It’s just Amber’s face.”

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the allegations of abuse are false and the actress had been “preparing to give the performance of a lifetime” during the proceedings.

Mr Baruch also said that several weeks after his encounters with Ms Heard in May, he had seen CCTV video footage from the apartment building which showed the actress and her sister Whitney, who appeared to throw a “fake punch” at her.

Judge Penney Azcarate speaks in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia
Judge Penney Azcarate speaks in the courtroom (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Asked about Ms Heard’s reaction to the punch, he said “she was laughing”.

Ms Heard’s Washington Post article was titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath.”

The case is being brought in Virginia rather than in California, where the actors live, because The Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

Other high-profile celebrities are listed as witnesses in the trial, including actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier