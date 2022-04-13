Never take reaching Champions League semi-finals for granted – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Never take reaching Champions League semi-finals for granted – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 11.13pm Updated: April 13 2022, 11.23pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals should never be under-estimated (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists qualifying for a Champions League semi-final should never be taken for granted despite two late goals spoiling the party at home to Benfica.

Klopp’s side secured a place in the last four for the third time in five seasons with a 6-4 aggregate scoreline after some uncharacteristic sloppiness saw them draw 3-3 in the second leg.

But the Reds boss refused to criticise a team registering seven changes from Sunday’s draw at Manchester City – including a second-choice defence – after admitting even he thought the job was done at 3-1 with less than 20 minutes to go.

Liverpool v Benfica – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Ibrahima Konate scored for the second time against Benfica (Peter Byrne/PA)

“First and foremost, when we qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League if I would not be happy then wake me up because that would be crazy,” said Klopp.

“If the day comes that we qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League and I am not happy, please come and knock me out.

“It’s great, absolutely great, We never take something like this for granted. I am really happy.

“I know we will talk about the game and the goals we conceded but the day when I am not over the moon about qualifying for a Champions League semi-final then something is really wrong.

“I made seven changes and that last line never played together, I decided that yesterday.

“The next problem is we are 3-1 up, 6-2 on aggregate, and it is very busy period and some of these guys didn’t play 90 minutes often and as human beings they think ‘Job done’.

“After 3-1 everyone – me included – thought it was ‘That’s it’ but Benfica were still on fire.

“It should not be as easy against us as it was tonight. Benfica deserved the three goals, of course we could have scored more.”

Liverpool v Benfica – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Roberto Firmino’s double ensured Liverpool always held the advantage over Benfica (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two goals from Roberto Firmino, after Ibrahima Konate’s opener, were matched by strikes from Goncalo Ramos, Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez but Liverpool had enough of an advantage from the first leg to book a last-four place against Villarreal, the quarter-final conquerors of Bayern Munich.

“Very tough. They deserved to get through both games. They have real quality, probably the most successful cup competition manager in world football (Unai Emery) so he knows what he is doing,” added Klopp about their semi-final opponents.

Benfica caretaker manager Nelson Verissimo was happy with the performance of his side.

“We didn’t go through in the quarter-finals of an important competition but even so I think the team have to be proud of what they have done,” he said.

“Liverpool happens to be one of the best, biggest teams in the world and we knew it would be a steep mountain to get to the semi-finals but we believed it was possible. There aren’t any moral victories, they don’t exist.”

