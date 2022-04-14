What the papers say – April 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
What the papers say – April 14

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 3.51am
The stories leading the nation’s papers today include the fall-out from the investigation into partygate and plans to send those seeking asylum to Rwanda.

The Guardian quotes Lord David Wolfson as saying he quit as a justice minister because of the Prime Minister’s “own conduct” in breaching lockdown rules as well as the “the official response to what took place” at Downing Street.

The “worst is yet to come” the Daily Mirror says of the partygate crisis, referencing unnamed “inside” sources who claim Boris Johnson is due to be hit by up to three more fixed penalty notices. The paper adds that pressure is growing on the PM as Tories join those calling for him to quit.

Metro also carries the condemnation of Mr Johnson by Lord Wolfson, with the outgoing minister hitting out at the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law in Downing Street”.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph, i, the Daily Express, The Independent and the Daily Mail all splash with the Government’s new plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing. The Times reports that under the trial scheme, male migrants who cross the Channel in small boats will be sent to the African nation in a multimillion-pound deal Priti Patel is expected to announce on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph adds the agreement will initially cost £120 million, compared to an annual £1.5 billion bill to house asylum seekers in the UK.

The i reports: “The policy is part of the Government’s attempt to deter dangerous – and politically contentious – Channel crossings. Sources said the policy was in reaction to a global asylum system that is ‘broken.’”

The Daily Express calls the scheme “bold” and says Mr Johnson’s “radical blueprint” is aimed at reforming the “broken asylum system that has created a ‘watery graveyard’ between Britain and France”.

The Independent carries the Refugee Council’s response to the announcement, describing it as “cruel and nasty” and saying it will do little to deter people from coming to the UK.

The Daily Mail says the scheme will “smash the Channel gangs”, adding that it will involve creating a “huge new refugee centre in Yorkshire”.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports on the Information Commissioner’s Office’s (ICO) decision to drop its nine-month probe into the paper after it broke a story last year which led to the Matt Hancock’s resignation as Health Secretary. The paper says the “wasteful witch-hunt” cost taxpayers “at least £35,000”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the invasion of Ukraine has prompted Finland and Sweden to consider joining Nato – a move which could further inflame tensions with Russia.

And the Daily Star‘s front page features a story on time travel which “could be within human reach”, according to “top-secret” US documents.

