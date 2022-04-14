Police in Wales launch initiative to teach tourists about protecting nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police in Wales launch initiative to teach tourists about protecting nature

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 11.49am
Officers from Welsh Police forces will be patrolling the coastline this summer to teach tourists about protecting nature (David Jones/PA)
Officers from Welsh Police forces will be patrolling the coastline this summer to teach tourists about protecting nature (David Jones/PA)

Police forces in Wales will launch an initiative this summer to protect wildlife by teaching tourists the mantra “observe, don’t disturb”.

Operation Seabird Cymru is a joint effort from South Wales Police, North Wales Police, Gwent Police and Dyfed-Powys Police to protect nature along the coastline.

Stretches of the Gower, Porthcawl, Penarth and Cardiff Bay attract thousands of visitors every year, which can put a strain on seabird colonies and other animals.

Officers from the forces’ rural engagement and wildlife teams will take part in a number of action days to teach tourists the importance of keeping a distance and keeping dogs under control.

In South Wales, some rural engagement co-ordinators will be patrolling the coastline on land, marine units will do the same in the water, South Wales Police said.

Jenny Gilmer, assistant chief constable at South Wales Police, said: “We are fortunate to have miles of beautiful coastline in South Wales and an array of marine wildlife and seabirds who call it their home.

“I am delighted that we are launching Operation Seabird Cymru together with North Wales Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and Gwent Police.

“This will help protect habitats from wildlife disturbances and educate visitors to our coastline on how to behave responsibly around marine wildlife.”

The police forces will be working alongside the RSPCA and Natural Resources Wales, Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, RSPB and Welsh Government.

Geoff Edmond, national wildlife co-ordinator at the RSPCA, said: “Every year, the RSPCA’s wildlife centres have to treat and rehabilitate a wide range of wildlife, including seals and seabirds, which have been injured or orphaned due to human disturbance.

“For many tourists it can be surprising and exciting to see marine mammals, including seals and their pups which will normally rest on the beach at various times of year, as well as ground-nesting birds which are usually resident between March to September.

“But as tempting as it is to approach them, we would respectfully ask that everyone stays at a distance and keeps their dogs on leads and under control.

“Our message is to ‘Observe, Don’t Disturb’ as people visit Britain’s wonderful coastline.”

