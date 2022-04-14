Easter could see hottest day of year as temperatures rise 10C above average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Easter could see hottest day of year as temperatures rise 10C above average

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 12.53pm
People enjoy the hot weather in St James’s Park in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
People enjoy the hot weather in St James’s Park in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK is set to bask in “very pleasant” spring conditions over the Easter weekend, with temperatures rising to more than 10C above average.

Forecasters are predicting the mercury could peak at 22C in some parts on Good Friday, setting a new record for the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Office forecaster Richard Miles said although most places will experience fine and dry weather, areas in the North West may experience the occasional shower, making eastern areas the most desirable destination for weather over the weekend.

“Largely it’s going to be pleasant until Sunday for most areas across the UK,” he said.

The Met Office has said Greater London will see highs of 22C
The Met Office has said Greater London is likely to be the warmest, with highs of 22C (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The warmest weather will probably be on Friday, but it will stay well above average for most of Saturday and Sunday too.

“The average temperature for this time of year is roughly 12C – so it will be around 10C warmer for an April day.”

The warmest temperature so far this year was 20.8C recorded in London on March 23, meaning the highs predicted for the South East over the weekend would set a new record for 2022.

Scotland is expected to be slightly cooler at 15C, while temperatures in Wales are set to reach about 17C.

However, a change is expected on Monday, with cooler and more unsettled weather to come.

Neil Armstrong, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “A low-pressure system will affect the north-west of the UK later Sunday, bringing unsettled weather to the North with some strong winds and rain in the North West, which could impact driving conditions for some, but further south it will be drier, especially in the South East.

“There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.

“However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier