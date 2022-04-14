Man Utd appoint consultants to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man Utd appoint consultants to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 2.15pm
Manchester United have appointed consultants to draw up plans for redeveloping Old Trafford (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester United have appointed consultants to draw up plans for redeveloping Old Trafford (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester United have appointed the architects behind the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to draw up plans for a redevelopment of Old Trafford.

Architects Populous and management consultants Legends International will work jointly on plans to update the nation’s largest club stadium with the aim of increasing capacity even further.

Both companies worked on the development of Tottenham’s 63,000-seater stadium, which opened in 2019.

A statement on United’s website read: “Work will begin immediately on developing options for Old Trafford and studying their feasibility, with the aim of significantly enhancing the fan experience.

“Fans will be at the heart of the process, starting with a meeting between the consultants and the Manchester United Fans’ Advisory Board later this month.”

Last month it was reported that United were considering all ideas for a redevelopment of their 112-year-old home, including the possibility of demolishing the existing structures and building an entirely new stadium, although that remains the least likely option to be taken up.

Though three sides of the stadium have been expanded over the last three decades, the South Stand has remained a problem due to the proximity of the railway which runs directly behind it, though it is believed new technology offers ways of solving that issue.

There is also a recognition that modernisation is needed across all parts of the stadium.

United are also looking at options to redevelop the club’s training grounds, with KSS appointed to develop plans for an “expanded, state-of-the-art facility for the men’s, women’s and academy teams”.

