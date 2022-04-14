Man charged by police investigating Sligo murders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man charged by police investigating Sligo murders

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 2.29pm
Aidan Moffitt, 42, (left) and Michael Snee, 58 both from Sligo, were found dead in their own homes (Garda/PA)
Aidan Moffitt, 42, (left) and Michael Snee, 58 both from Sligo, were found dead in their own homes (Garda/PA)

Irish police investigating the murders of two men in Sligo have charged a man in his 20s.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, were found dead in their own homes in the town on the west coast earlier this week.

The accused is due to appear in Sligo District Court on Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of Mr Snee’s body in his apartment in Connaughton Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

He was detained in Sligo town at around 1.45am on Wednesday.

Mr Moffitt’s body was discovered in his house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Gardai are also investigating a third recent incident in the Sligo area as part of the murder investigations.

The accused is due before a district judge at 4.45pm.

