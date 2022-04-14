Atletico Madrid president says City’s football was ‘pre-historic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Atletico Madrid president says City’s football was ‘pre-historic’

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 4.01pm
Atletico Madrid chairman Enrique Cerezo turned Pep Guardiola’s “pre-history” comments on Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Atletico Madrid chairman Enrique Cerezo turned Pep Guardiola's "pre-history" comments on Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed Manchester City played “pre-historic” football in Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final in a pointed barb following Pep Guardiola’s perceived criticism of Diego Simeone’s side.

City held on for a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a 1-0 aggregate win, but the night will be remembered for ugly scenes towards the end with Atletico’s Felipe sent off and Stefan Savic somehow avoiding a red card before players clashed again after the full-time whistle.

Atletico piled pressure on City in the final stages, with John Stones making a crucial block to deny Matheus Cunha before Ederson saved from Angel Correa in the 11th minute of stoppage time as Guardiola’s men showed some defensive steel.

Although Guardiola insisted after Wednesday’s match he had never criticised Atletico’s style, saying “(Simeone) can play the way he wants”, Atletico were unimpressed by comments after the first leg in which the City boss spoke of “pre-history” when discussing their 5-5-0 formation.

And speaking to Radio Marca, Cerezo hit back on Thursday.

“It was a match that, with a bit of luck, would have taken us to the semi-finals. We were not lucky enough to score a goal and reach extra time,” he said.

“We are a team that has a lot of status so that someone can offend us and in the end it has been shown that everyone has their pre-history. We played a good game, attacking, and City yesterday played pre-history, defending and put a wall in front of their goal so they wouldn’t score.

“Everybody has seen it. City was a completely defensive team. In the second half they shot on goal once. Yesterday it was shown that each one has their pre-history.”

The disgraceful scenes in the latter stages of the match, expected to bring UEFA charges, prompted much criticism of Simeone for the way he often sets up his side to be aggressive, seeking to wind up opponents and influence officials.

But Cerezo defended the 51-year-old, who has twice brought the league title to Atletico and twice reached the Champions League final.

“In the sporting and human aspect, Simeone cannot be criticised,” Cerezo said. “He knows how to be in all situations. He will continue with us, his story is there, he is a winner and will be with us as long as he wants.”

