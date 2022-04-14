Tardigrades ‘can hitch rides on snails but the slime hampers survival’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tardigrades ‘can hitch rides on snails but the slime hampers survival’

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 4.01pm
Tardigrades can hitch rides on land snails but the slime might hamper survival, a study suggests (Zofia Ksiazkiewicz and Milena Roszkowska/PA)
Tardigrades can hitch a ride on land snails but the slime might hamper survival, a study suggests (Zofia Ksiazkiewicz and Milena Roszkowska/PA)

Tardigrades can hitch a ride on land snails but the nearly indestructible creatures are less likely to survive when covered in snail slime, a new study suggests.

Also known as water bears, the microscopic eight-legged animals can live in extreme environments – including outer space – that would kill most other forms of life.

However, researchers say they have found a possible weakness of the animals – snail mucus.

Tardigrades need water to live actively and can enter a state of anhydrobiosis, where they can tolerate almost complete dehydration for years until water is available again.

This ability is one of many that enables them to survive extreme conditions.

Other characteristics enable tardigrades to survive being frozen in ice for several years, and with no oxygen and exposure to cosmic rays in outer space.

Zofia Ksiazkiewicz and Milena Roszkowska, of Adam Mickiewicz University, Poland, placed tardigrades in the middle of a box to see if they could cross a surrounding barrier on their own.

They compared this movement to when a land snail was allowed to move over them.

The study found that tardigrades left alone were not able to move outside the barrier but when they stuck to the land snails they were moved significantly.

The researchers suggest land snails could aid transfer of tardigrades to new environments.

In a separate experiment, tardigrades were rehydrated after anhydrobiosis and some were exposed to snail mucus.

The authors found 98% of them not exposed to snail mucus survived compared to 34% of tardigrades who were covered in snail mucus.

They conclude that snails may help tardigrades by moving them to new areas but may also negatively affect tardigrades by reducing their chances of survival.

Writing in the Scientific Reports journal, the authors said: “Results of our experiments support the assumption that snails may transfer active tardigrades for short distances.

“On the other hand, the effect of the snails’ mucus on tardigrade recovery to active life after anhydrobiosis was negative.

“Death rates of tardigrades in anhydrobiosis (tun) were higher when affected by mucus compared to mucus-free tuns.”

