Good Friday set to be hottest day of year, experts predict

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 12.03am
Elliece Kempster looks at the bluebells on the Goodwood Estate in Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Good Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, experts have predicted, ahead of “very pleasant” spring conditions over the Easter weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said highs of up to 23C were expected in London, breaking the record of 20.8C from March.

But the warm weather will not be limited to the capital, with the mercury predicted to reach the high teens in northern areas including Yorkshire and parts of Scotland.

“It’s looking like Friday will be the warmest day of the year with highs of 22 to 23C, probably most likely in London,” the forecaster said.

Spring weather Apr 11th 2022
Beach-goers have been encouraged to ‘stick on the sunscreen’ to protect against higher-than-average levels of UV

“The current highest temperature is 20.8C which was recorded in two places – St James Park in London on 23 March and Treknow in Cornwall on 25 March – so we should beat that tomorrow. Widely, it will be quite a warm day.”

Mr Keates said although there may not be uninterrupted blue skies, most areas of the UK would enjoy sunny spells and high temperatures.

He urged beach-goers to “stick on the sunscreen” and drink plenty of water to protect against higher-than-average UV levels.

The strength of UV rays could hit 6, which is considered “high” on the Met Office’s index.

This increase has been caused by slightly depleted stratospheric ozone, which helps protect Earth from the rays, he said.

Naturally occurring reactions in the atmosphere as well as man-made emissions both contribute to the phenomenon, which is usually temporary, the forecaster added.

Spring weather Apr 14th 2022
Mist hangs over St Mary and All Saints Church in Fotheringhay, Northamptonshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said: “It’s a naturally fluctuating cycle, in part not helped by human emissions. There will be a short-term, slight depletion (in stratospheric ozone)… and the sun gets stronger in mid-April as well.

“So if you’re going to be outside for a long time, stick on the sunscreen and protect yourself basically as there’s a slightly elevated risk of sunburn.”

Mr Keates said that some coastal areas may experience “misty and murky” conditions caused by cloud earlier in the day but a lot of areas would be “bright if not sunny”.

Late in the afternoon there could be some showers across the Pennines and southern Scotland, but they are unlikely to be heavy.

