Australian golfer Jack Newton dies aged 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Australian golfer Jack Newton dies aged 72

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 1.39am Updated: April 15 2022, 7.17am
Australian golfer Jack Newton has died at the age of 72, his family has announced (PA)
Australian golfer Jack Newton has died at the age of 72, his family has announced (PA)

Australian golfer Jack Newton has died at the age of 72, his family have announced.

He had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for a number of years, his son Clint Newton said in a statement early on Good Friday.

“On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications,” the statement said.

GOLFER JACK NEWTON WITH HIS WIFE JACKIE AFTER FINISHING RUNNER UP TO AMERICAN TOM WATSON IN THE OPEN GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP AT CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND
Jack Newton with his Jackie after finishing runner-up to Tom Watson in 1975 (PA)

“Dad was a fearless competitor and iconic Australian, blazing a formidable trail during his professional golfing career between 1971 and 1983 before his career tragically ended following an accident involving an aeroplane propeller at the age of 33.”

“He fought back from tremendous adversity as only he could, and chose to selflessly invest his time, energy, and effort towards giving back to the community through his Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation, sports commentary, golf course design, and raising significant funds for several charities, most notably, diabetes.

“His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate”.

His son added: “In true Jack Newton style, we will celebrate his incredible life; however, for now, our family asks for privacy and we appreciate everyone’s love, support, and friendship throughout his life.”

Australia’s Jack Newton – who lost his right arm in an accident with an aircraft propeller – takes part in the Champions Challenge at the Benson and Hedges International Open at the Belfry
Jack Newton in action at Champions Challenge at the 2003 International Open at the De Vere Belfry, in Sutton Coldfield, England (Rui Vieira/PA)

Newton won numerous titles in the 1970s including the British Matchplay in 1974, the Buick-Goodwrench Open in 1978 and the Australian Open Championship in 1979.

But he is best known for his play-off defeat to Tom Watson at The Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, in 1975, as well as finishing runner-up to Seve Ballesteros at the 1980 Masters.

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame on Good Friday tweeted it was mourning the passing of an “esteemed member”, while Golf Australia paid tribute to an “incredible character and golf legend”.

The PGA of Australia said it was “deeply saddened” by Newton’s death.

“His playing career and promotion of junior golf through the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation will ensure his legacy forever remains embedded within Australian golf,” the organisation added.

Newton is survived by his wife Jackie, daughter Kristie and son Clint as well as six grandchildren.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]