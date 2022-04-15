What the papers say – April 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
What the papers say – April 15

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 3.57am
The Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda dominates the papers for the second consecutive day.

“Inhumane and it and won’t work,” says The Daily Mirror‘s front page, quoting the scheme’s critics which includes an unnamed former Home Office official.

The Guardian similarly leads with an assessment of the proposal as “inhumane”, citing Tory peer Sayeeda Warsi who called it “ineffective and costly” and said it shames Britain’s “proud history as advocates of human rights “.

The Independent reports that “just months” before the Prime Minister agreed to “deport thousands of asylum seekers” to Rwanda, Britain condemned the east African country for “failing to investigate human rights violations”.

The i says Home Secretary Priti Patel is bracing for a “legal battle” over the Government’s “cruel” Rwanda plan.

“No migrant boat will go undetected”, declares the Daily Express, quoting Mr Johnson’s speech on Thursday in which he announced the Navy has been tasked with tackling the “Channel migrant crisis”.

The Daily Mail praises the “Rwanda plan” and labels those criticising the scheme “Left-wing lawyers and naysayers”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports on the British man who has been caught by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine. The paper says Aiden Aslin was “paraded on Russian television” after being “severely beaten”.

The Sun splashes with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise visit to the Queen and speculates it signals the couple offering an “olive branch” to the royal family after “snubbing the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial”.

And the Daily Star hits out at the Home Secretary for forgiving the PM and Chancellor over their lockdown law-breaking, noting that Ms Patel “previously demanded neighbours dob on one another for flouting Covid laws”.

