Harry and Meghan ‘offer an olive branch’ to Queen in surprise visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Harry and Meghan ‘offer an olive branch’ to Queen in surprise visit

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.53am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise visit to the Queen and the Prince of Wales has been viewed as an ‘olive branch’ by royal commentators (John Stillwell/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise visit to the Queen and the Prince of Wales has been viewed as an ‘olive branch’ by royal commentators (John Stillwell/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise visit to the Queen and Prince of Wales has been viewed as an “olive branch” by royal commentators.

The shock face-to-face meeting after considerable tension between the Sussexes and royal family was significant and would have been welcomed on all sides.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said yesterday’s visit would have made the Queen very happy despite the couple’s highly publicised criticism of the royals.

Ms Seward told The Sun newspaper: “It is a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch. After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor.

“Also Maundy Thursday is a very special day for the Queen as it is about forgiveness. She is not one to hold grudges and I think she would have happily welcomed them with open arms.”

The Sun reported a busload of tourists had seen the couple visiting Windsor Castle, with one telling the paper they “couldn’t believe it when I saw who it was. We waved and they waved back.They looked happy and relaxed and waved to everyone on the bus”.

Harry and Meghan’s unannounced return to the UK on Thursday comes as concerns continue to mount over the Queen’s health. The monarch is expected to miss another traditional event of the Easter period on Sunday.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Mountbatten Festival of Music
The pair were absent from the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in London last month (Simon Dawson/PA Wire)

Since recovering from Covid in February, which she admitted left her feeling “very tired and exhausted”, the Queen has also been experiencing mobility issues.

Harry and Meghan have not been in the UK together since they quit as senior working royals more than two years ago.

Their trip to Britain, completed en route to the Invictus Games in The Hague, comes after the pair were absent from the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in London last month.

Harry is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier