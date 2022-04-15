Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 8.37am
Elon Musk has said he wants to buy Twitter outright (AP
Elon Musk has said he wants to buy Twitter outright (AP

Elon Musk’s huge Twitter investment took a new twist this week with the filing of a lawsuit alleging that the billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices.

The complaint in New York federal court accuses Mr Musk of violating a regulatory deadline to reveal he had accumulated a stake of at least 5%.

Instead, according to the complaint, Mr Musk did not disclose his position in Twitter until he had almost doubled his stake to more than 9%.

That strategy, the lawsuit alleges, hurt less wealthy investors who sold shares in the San Francisco company in the nearly two weeks before Mr Musk acknowledged holding a major stake.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk is best known as CEO of electric car maker Tesla (AP)

Mr Musk’s regulatory filings show that he bought a little more than 620,000 shares at 36.83 dollars apiece on January 31 and then continued to accumulate more shares on nearly every single trading day through to April 1.

Mr Musk, best known as CEO of electric car maker Tesla, held 73.1 million Twitter shares as of the most recent count on Monday. That represents a 9.1% stake in Twitter.

The lawsuit alleges that by March 14, Mr Musk’s stake in Twitter had reached a 5% threshold that required him to publicly disclose his holdings under US securities law by March 24. Mr Musk did not make the required disclosure until April 4.

That revelation caused Twitter’s stock to soar 27% from its April 1 close to nearly 50 dollars by the end of April 4’s trading, depriving investors who sold shares before Mr Musk’s improperly delayed disclosure the chance to realise significant gains, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of an investor named Marc Bain Rasella.

Twitter icon
Elon Musk has bought a stake in Twitter (AP)

Mr Musk, meanwhile, was able to continue to buy shares that traded in prices ranging from 37.69 dollars to 40.96 dollars.

The lawsuit is seeking to be certified as a class action representing Twitter shareholders who sold shares between March 24 and April 4, a process that could take a year or more.

Jacob Walker, one of the lawyers that filed the lawsuit against Mr Musk, told the Associated Press that he had not reached out to the Securities and Exchange Commission about Mr Musk’s alleged violations about the disclosure of his Twitter stake.

“I assume the SEC is well aware of what he did,” Mr Walker said.

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.

Mr Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment posted on Twitter, where he often shares his opinion and thoughts.

Mr Musk has since said he wants to buy Twitter outright.

