Easter travel disruption ‘ruined’ newly-married couple’s honeymoon plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Easter travel disruption ‘ruined’ newly-married couple’s honeymoon plans

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 10.03am Updated: April 15 2022, 12.55pm
Queues to check-in for ferries at the Port of Dover, Kent, on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Queues to check-in for ferries at the Port of Dover, Kent, on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A newly-married couple have said Easter weekend travel disruption has ruined their honeymoon plans after they missed their ferry amid long queues in Dover.

Ashley Griffiths-Beamon, 33, and his husband Damian Griffiths-Beamon, 36, got married on Thursday and were due to travel to Belgium to celebrate their honeymoon.

Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told the PA news agency: “I’m upset and frustrated.

“We had lovely plans for today which have now been ruined.

Ashley and Damian Griffiths-Beamon at their wedding on Thursday (Ashley Griffiths-Beamon/PA)

“The delays will impact our plans today for our day in Bruges, which is a shame as we have both been looking forward to visiting the city.”

DFDS initially advised customers on Friday morning to arrive at least 90 minutes before their departure time, adding it is “expecting a busy day through the Port of Dover”.

It later updated this guidance, encouraging passengers to allow at least two hours.

“Considering we have now been here waiting for almost 180 minutes, their advice I would say is misleading,” Mr Ashley Griffiths-Beamon told PA.

The pair arrived in Dover shortly after 6am for their 8.30am ferry.

After missing it, they were rebooked on to a 9.55am ferry and departed shortly afterwards.

The pair missed their first ferry due to the queues (Ashley Griffiths-Beamon/PA)

Millions of drivers are expected on the roads on Good Friday in what is predicted to be the busiest travel day of the Easter weekend.

More delays are predicted following travel chaos on Thursday, with passengers at airports, ferry terminals, and railway stations left waiting for hours in long queues.

Amanda Burton, 33, from Peterborough, told PA she arrived in Dover at 4am on Friday morning, but missed her 8am ferry.

She said the disruption was “ridiculous”, adding that there were “only four people on border control”.

She added: “We are off to Bruges for the weekend.

“We feel frustrated and tired.

“I have no idea why only four members of staff are checking in thousands and thousands of cars.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Those travelling in and out of the UK over the busy Easter period may face longer wait times than usual due a high number of passengers and as we ensure all passengers are compliant with the security and immigration measures put in place to keep us safe.  

“Border Force’s number one priority is to maintain a secure border, and we will not compromise on this. We are mobilising additional staff to help minimise queuing times for passengers and will continue to deploy our staff flexibly to manage this demand.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]