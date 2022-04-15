Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel apologises to Conor Gallagher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel apologises to Conor Gallagher

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 10.43am
Thomas Tuchel revealed he apologised to Conor Gallagher, pictured, for the Chelsea loan forward being blocked from playing against the Blues in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel revealed he apologised to Conor Gallagher, pictured, for the Chelsea loan forward being blocked from playing against the Blues in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he apologised personally to Conor Gallagher for Chelsea blocking the England midfielder playing for Crystal Palace against the Blues in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Palace made an official request for Chelsea loanee Gallagher to be given permission to play against his parent club in the last-four cup clash at Wembley.

Chelsea rejected Palace’s request due to the terms of his Selhurst Park loan, and while manager Tuchel insisted that was the correct decision he also admitted understanding the 22-year-old’s frustrations.

Thomas Tuchel file photo
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, insisted Chelsea made the right call denying Conor Gallagher a chance to play against the Blues in the FA Cup semi-final (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Asked if he could appreciate the frustration from Palace boss Patrick Vieira and Gallagher, Tuchel replied: “Yes. I had the chance to speak to Conor, and I could also see his frustration.

“We met some weeks ago, we met after the international break by coincidence, in a restaurant, and we had a chat, and the subject came up. And I apologised!

“Because I know how competitive he is and I know his character, I like him a lot and it was a pleasure to have him here in pre-season.

“We play to win the game, the rules were clear when we made the loan. I can totally understand the disappointment of Conor, but these were the rules when we made the loan and we don’t want to suffer from our rules.”

Gallagher has struck eight goals in all competitions in a fine campaign on loan at Palace that has also seen his elevation to Gareth Southgate’s full England side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, pictured, was frustrated by Conor Gallagher being blocked from featuring against Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

The Chelsea academy graduate is likely to push into the Blues’ first-team squad next season, and should be given the chance to state his case for that rise in pre-season.

Gallagher’s absence will prove a blow for Palace this weekend, but Chelsea always had the right to veto the request given their parent-club status.

Romelu Lukaku is back in training after Achilles pain and could yet prove his fitness for Sunday’s clash, though Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out of action with back trouble.

Chelsea exited the Champions League despite a dramatic 3-2 victory at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Blues lost out 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals to Real, and that leaves the FA Cup as Chelsea’s sole chance for further silverware this season.

Tuchel’s side have already swiped the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup titles, but will be desperate to end the campaign with an extra trophy.

The Blues boss insisted his players can lift themselves after that midweek Madrid disappointment, in order to produce again at Wembley.

“I think we are all a bit in between; in part it gives confidence a huge boost, but it’s still a disappointment to go out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage,” said Tuchel.

“It’s just not a big drama and also not in this kind of way. But it’s a disappointment because we feel we could be one of the four teams in the semi-final.

“It’s a bit of a weird feeling because we had a huge task to go to Madrid. We were three goals ahead so in a knockout game in the Bernabeu this was a fantastic performance and stays like this, but still tastes bitter because we are out of Champions League.

“Given both legs though there were too many individual mistakes, punished by quality. It was still a little in between for me, but we bounced back from the two results and performances against Brentford and Real Madrid at home.

“We won both games after that and there’s a big knockout game at Wembley.

“In my opinion it’s a good thing, a huge reward coming with it. It’s straight away another knockout match.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier