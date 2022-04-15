Dozens of arrests made as climate activists target oil terminals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dozens of arrests made as climate activists target oil terminals

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 10.47am
Protesters have disrupted the three sites (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Protesters have disrupted the three sites (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Dozens of arrests have been made after climate protesters targeted three oil terminals.

The activists say they arrived in the early hours of Friday at the Kingsbury terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire, as well as the Navigator Oil terminal in Thurrock and Grays oil terminal, both in Essex.

Pictures from Just Stop Oil, a group of climate activists affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, show people in orange hi-vis jackets on top of oil tankers and blockading roads, while holding signs.

Warwickshire Police said 12 arrests had been made on Friday morning, while officers were also at the scene in Essex.

Protesters could be seen on top of oil tankers (Just Stop Oil/PA)

It comes after Valero Energy was granted an injunction against a number of environmental groups and “persons unknown” earlier this week following recent protests at the Kingsbury terminal.

It bans anyone from damaging any part of the land at each of the firm’s sites, from “affixing themselves to any other person or object” on the land or parts of access roads, and from building any structure.

Valero also owns and operates sites in Manchester, Cardiff, Plymouth and Avonmouth.

Just Stop Oil
Police officers are at the scene (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

A dozen activists are said to be at the scene in Tamworth and have locked themselves on to pipes, while roadblocks and “tanker-surfing” has taken place at the sites in Essex.

Warwickshire Police said: “Officers remain at Kingsbury Oil Terminal today and are currently dealing with protest activity after a number of protesters arrived overnight.

“There is minimal impact to the wider community at this time.”

