Home News UK & World

Roads running ‘reasonably freely’ on Good Friday amid warnings of travel chaos

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 1.29pm
Easter getaway (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Easter getaway (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Travel chaos was not as bad as initially feared on Good Friday despite large traffic jams in some areas of the country, as temperatures hit 20C (68F) in the early afternoon.

An estimated 4.62 million journeys were predicted to be made across the UK, with a further 22.48 million across the bank holiday weekend in what could be the busiest in years, according to the RAC.

Large traffic jams were present on the M20 in Dover due to as P&O Dover-Calais services remained suspended, with some travellers complaining they missed their ferries after waiting for hours.

Images showed huge lines of cars stretching back for miles.

Easter getaway
Lines of cars in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

DFDS advised customers on Friday morning to arrive at least two hours before their departure time, adding it is “expecting a busy day through the Port of Dover”.

Ashley Griffiths-Beamon, 33, and his husband Damian Griffiths-Beamon, 36, who got married on Thursday and were due to travel to Belgium to celebrate their honeymoon, were left waiting for 180 minutes and missed their ferry.

Amanda Burton, 33, from Peterborough, told PA she arrived in Dover at 4am on Friday morning, but missed her 8am ferry.

Parts of the M25 near Heathrow Airport saw heavy congestion, while parts of the M6 near Greater Manchester was closed after a lorry overturned.

However, according to the RAC’s Rod Dennis: “While much of the country’s major roads appear to be running reasonably freely at the moment, Easter getaway traffic is starting to build in certain spots and that is likely to continue through the day.”

It came as temperatures hit 20.2C (68F) in Northolt, west London by 1pm, with the mercury expected to hit 23C (73F) in the late afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Spring weather Apr 15th 2022
The mercury surpassed 20C in some areas (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The current highest temperature is 20.8C which was recorded in two places, St James Park in London on March 23 and Treknow in Cornwall on March 25.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “Hot weather, lack of trains and an increase in UK staycations means that the roads will be busier than usual this Easter with 27.6m journeys.

“Jams are already present on the M20 due to Operation Stack and the M25 is suffering heavy congestion on the west side around Heathrow and the east near Dartford.

“Holiday traffic to the SW has led to jams on the M4 and M5 near Bristol.

“The backbone of Britain via the M1 and M6 is also suffering from heavy traffic and crashes with hotspots near Hemel Hempstead, Sandbach and Bamber Bridge.

“Drivers are advised to check their cars before travelling and in particular tyre pressures, oil, windscreen washer and fuel levels, as well as preparing for themselves with water and snacks.

“Give yourselves extra time for the journey and build regular stops at least every two hours or so into your trip.”

