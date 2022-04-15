Manchester United boss says fans can speak out as long as they back the team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Manchester United boss says fans can speak out as long as they back the team

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 2.13pm
Ralf Rangnick said supporters are entitled to their opinions as long as protests remain peaceful (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralf Rangnick said supporters are entitled to their opinions as long as protests remain peaceful (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted that fans are entitled to voice their opinions ahead of an expected protest against the club’s ownership before Saturday’s Premier League match against Norwich.

The 1958 Group has announced plans for supporters to meet at the Tollgate in Stretford on Saturday morning before marching to Old Trafford. They plan to remain outside the stadium until the 17th minute of the match, marking one minute for each year of the the Glazer family’s ownership.

There was a heavy security presence around United’s Carrington training ground on Friday after around 30 fans congregated with an anti-Glazer banner before the gathering was dispersed by the police.

“We know that football is a game of passion and emotion,” Rangnick said. “I think we can all understand our supporters are disappointed both with where we stand in the table but also the performance which we showed against Everton.

“But I believe our supporters are one of, if not the, best in England and as long as they protest in a peaceful way and as along as they still support the team in the stadium I think they have the right to express their opinion. I can understand they have been disappointed.”

Regarding Friday’s protest, a club spokesperson said: “There was a small and peaceful protest outside the Carrington training ground today. We respect the opinions of fans and remain committed to strengthening our engagement with them.”

On May 2 last year, Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford was called off after a planned peaceful protest – estimated to be 1,000 strong – escalated, with fans breaking into the stadium and causing damage.

Feelings against the Glazer family have risen again since the failed European Super League project, but the sense of frustration has also increased amid United’s onfield struggles.

Last week’s 1-0 defeat at Everton, coupled with Tottenham’s 4-1 win at Aston Villa, has left United six points off the top four with seven games left to play, although Rangnick insisted the side had improved since he took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in late November.

“I think we did,” he said. “We had moments, situations and games and spells where we played well, where we showed the team would be able to play on a higher level.

“If I can think about games we played against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Tottenham, away at Leeds, until the 70th minute against Aston Villa, we had quite a few games we played well as a team.

“What we couldn’t do is do it in a sustainable way and a longer period of time. I’m disappointed by that, I thought we could have played sustainably on a higher level. I’m not happy with that for sure but this is what we will try to do for the rest of the season.”

Watford v Manchester United – Premier League – Vicarage Road
Luke Shaw is now expected to miss the rest of the season (John Walton/PA)

They are likely to have to do that without England left-back Luke Shaw, who is now expected to miss the rest of the season following an operation to remove metal bolts from his leg.

Rangnick last week said he expected the 26-year-old to miss two to three weeks, but the procedure has proven more complicated than expected.

“As it seems, he will be out for at least another four or five weeks,” Rangnick said. “It will be difficult for him to be available for the remaining seven games.”

Rangnick also confirmed that Fred, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane, and Edinson Cavani will also miss Saturday’s match, with concern they will also be out against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

“Five players will still be missing for tomorrow, and some of them for the Liverpool game as well,” he said.

