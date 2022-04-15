‘The eggs just kept coming’: Easter eggs donated to children in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

‘The eggs just kept coming’: Easter eggs donated to children in hospital

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 2.31pm
Easter eggs delivered to Bolton NHS Foundation Trust (Bolton NHS Foundation Trust/PA)
Easter eggs delivered to Bolton NHS Foundation Trust (Bolton NHS Foundation Trust/PA)

People across the country have been donating Easter eggs to children spending Easter in hospitals.

Staff at Greater Anglia provided more than 450 eggs to hospitals across Essex and Cambridgeshire after the company put out an appeal to passengers in railway stations to donate Easter treats.

Michael King, a relief ticket office clerk, masterminded the appeal and said: “I first did this in 2020 and we only had 120 eggs donated then.

Simon Pope, relief ticket office supervisor (left) and Michael King, relief ticket office clerk (right) with a pile of donated Easter eggs for children in hospital (Greater Anglia/PA)

“I didn’t think we’d get anywhere as many as we have.

“I’m blown away by it.”

In Leeds, the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, a local charity, delivered more than 1,000 Easter eggs and gifts to Leeds Children’s Hospital.

The hospital said in a post on Facebook: “This morning our friends from Children’s Heart Surgery Fund arrived with a van full of Easter eggs and treats for children and young people at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Crates of Easter eggs were delivered to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield (Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

“We couldn’t believe it when they said they had to go back to and fill the van again!”

In Bolton, a local fitness academy delivered a trolly full of Easter eggs to the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust children’s ward, while Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, received 300 eggs donated by the local community and businesses.

Boxes of Easter eggs being delivered to the children’s ward at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley (West Midlands Ambulance Service/PA)

Staff at the West Midlands Ambulance Service also collected Easter eggs and toys, delivering them to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, West Midlands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier