Extinction Rebellion block four of London’s busiest bridges on bank holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Extinction Rebellion block four of London’s busiest bridges on bank holiday

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 4.05pm Updated: April 15 2022, 5.19pm
Protests are under way on Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Protests are under way on Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Climate change protesters have blocked four of London’s busiest bridges on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists were on Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.

Activists said they will continue protesting until their demands “are met”.

Demonstrators playing bongos and waving banners reading “end fossil fuels now” and “love in action” have been pictured facing queues of traffic headed by double-decker buses.

The Metropolitan Police said they were attempting to control the disruption, with officers seen trying to engage with those involved.

The force said: “We are aware of a number of demonstrations happening today.

“We are seeing pockets of protest which are causing delays and disruption across central London.

“A policing operation is in place and officers are on scene and working to manage the impact.”

Extinction Rebellion protests
Police officers were at the scene (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

One of the protesters, named Clive, in his fifties, speaking on Westminster Bridge, told the PA news agency: “We don’t want to disrupt ordinary people’s lives but what we found is that in order to get the attention of Government, in order to impress upon people what’s happening, we’ve been forced down this route.

“We apologise to anyone if we have caused them any disruption. I hope they will all appreciate if it gets to a position where we can’t grow crops any more, the disruption that will come from that will be massively worse.”

A student going by the name Froggy, 21, said: “We’re still here, this isn’t forgotten, this wasn’t a flash in the pan and we’re going to keep coming back until our demands are met.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]