In Pictures: Good Friday holiday brings warmest day of the year so far By Press Association April 15 2022, 5.01pm A visitor to Wanstead Park in east London cycles past this year’s bluebells (Stefan Rousseau/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Good Friday brought the hottest temperature of the year as the thermometer moved up to 22C (71.6F). The reading at St James’ Park in central London set the new standard for the year. People made the most of their day off by enjoying the great outdoors, with Bournemouth beach a magnet for many. The sun rises at Littlestone beach in Kent (Victoria Jones/PA) People on the beach in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA) Sunseekers savour the spring weather (Andrew Matthews/PA) Bluebells in Wanstead Park, east London, on the hottest day of the year so far (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Stuart Henderson enjoys sunshine from his hut on Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA) Paddleboarders in the sea off the Dorset coast (Andrew Matthews/PA) Visitors to Hollow Ponds in Epping Forest, east London, enjoy the warm weather (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Bournemouth pier in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Roads running ‘reasonably freely’ on Good Friday amid warnings of travel chaos Good Friday set to be hottest day of year, experts predict Easter could see hottest day of year as temperatures rise 10C above average Easter could bring hottest temperatures of year so far with highs of up to 22C