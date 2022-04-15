In Pictures: Good Friday holiday brings warmest day of the year so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Good Friday holiday brings warmest day of the year so far

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.01pm
A visitor to Wanstead Park in east London cycles past this year’s bluebells (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Good Friday brought the hottest temperature of the year as the thermometer moved up to 22C (71.6F).

The reading at St James’ Park in central London set the new standard for the year.

People made the most of their day off by enjoying the great outdoors, with Bournemouth beach a magnet for many.

Easter weather
The sun rises at Littlestone beach in Kent (Victoria Jones/PA)
Spring weather Apr 15th 2022
People on the beach in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sunseekers savour the spring weather (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sunseekers savour the spring weather (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Spring weather Apr 15th 2022
Bluebells in Wanstead Park, east London, on the hottest day of the year so far (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Spring weather Apr 15th 2022
Stuart Henderson enjoys sunshine from his hut on Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Spring weather Apr 15th 2022
Paddleboarders in the sea off the Dorset coast (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Spring weather Apr 15th 2022
Visitors to Hollow Ponds in Epping Forest, east London, enjoy the warm weather (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Spring weather Apr 15th 2022
Bournemouth pier in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

