Mark Selby says has no World Championship expectations amid mental health battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Mark Selby says has no World Championship expectations amid mental health battle

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 5.45pm
Mark Selby is preparing to defend his world snooker title in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mark Selby is preparing to defend his world snooker title in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mark Selby says winning a fifth world snooker title at the Crucible this year would rank as the greatest achievement of his career in light of his ongoing mental health battle.

The 38-year-old, who gets the defence of his title under way against Jamie Jones at the Crucible on Saturday, withdrew from the last two tournaments in Turkey and Gibraltar and gave serious consideration to also pulling out of the Sheffield showpiece.

Selby says he is now in a “better place” and will embark on his quest with no expectations as he continues to battle the condition which has put the game, and his recently relinquished status as world number one, into sharp perspective.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Media Day – The Crucible
Mark Selby hopes to “smile a little bit” during his Crucible campaign (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“For sure (it would be my greatest achievement), because the game is tough enough anyway and to be here for two weeks is mentally and physically draining,” said Selby.

“It is a challenge for me but it is a challenge I am willing to take on.

“Having pulled out of Turkey and Gibraltar I wasn’t even thinking about playing in this. I thought I will see how it goes with the doctor and if I feel a bit better I will come and play because it would be a shame not to defend my title.

“As the weeks have gone on I have noticed a little bit of improvement, so I will give it a go. I have no expectations of myself. If I win that’s great and if I lose it’s not the end of the world, I will go home and concentrate on getting myself better.”

Selby recently opened up about his struggles with mental health, which stemmed from the death of his father David to cancer in 1999.

He reflected on how he felt no pleasure in winning his second world title in 2016 and how he has since worked towards establishing a better relationship with his sport.

“I have got a different perspective on snooker in general because I used to play like it was life or death,” added Selby.

“If I lost it would take me a few days to get over it. I was living and breathing snooker and now I am balancing my life better. My biggest aim is just to go out and enjoy it tomorrow, and try to smile a little bit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier