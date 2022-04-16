David Moyes hails captain Mark Noble as a ‘great example’ to young players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Moyes hails captain Mark Noble as a ‘great example’ to young players

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 9.03am
West Ham manager David Moyes (left) has heaped praise on Mark Noble (Adam Davy/NMC Pool)
West Ham manager David Moyes (left) has heaped praise on Mark Noble (Adam Davy/NMC Pool)

David Moyes has hailed the influence of captain Mark Noble on and off the field as West Ham chase Europa League glory.

Hammers boss Moyes feels the picture that emerged of the veteran midfielder sweeping the dressing room after Thursday’s stunning victory at Lyon perfectly epitomises the club’s values.

West Ham reached the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time in 46 years with a 3-0 victory over the French side at the Groupama Stadium.

The long-serving Noble, 34, came off the bench for the final 13 minutes as the London side completed a 4-1 aggregate success.

Noble, who made his first-team debut at the age of 17 in 2004, shed tears in the dressing room as the magnitude of the victory sunk in before later being pictured clearing up, wearing just a towel and flip-flops.

Noble may no longer be a regular starter but Moyes says he remains a big part of his squad.

The manager said: “There are young players who have been really fortunate to be on the bench in most of the games in European competition, and Mark is the first one to try and make sure that they realise a lot of the old values, like tidying up after you, keeping things right, not just leaving it.

“I think a lot of us will say he is a great example. He takes the lead himself, he just does it himself. And if Mark Noble can do it, anyone can do it.

“It’s the sort of values we want because it might not necessarily make you a better team but it makes you better individuals.

“It means that you’re working with humble people, it means that you’re also working with people who understand lots of things in life and ‘Nobes’ is well aware of that. And that’s the message we’re trying to get through the young players.

“It’s not just about being a player. There’s much more to that than just that.”

Moyes is pleased to be back on home turf this weekend
Moyes is pleased to be back on home turf this weekend (Nigel French/PA)

West Ham are quickly back in Premier League action as they host Burnley on Sunday.

Moyes admits the schedule is not ideal but is not complaining.

The Scot said: “The truth is it’s a really short turnaround for anybody who’s doing it but, nevertheless, we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

After this week’s travel Moyes does concede, however, that he is pleased Sunday’s game is taking place at the London Stadium.

He said: “Coming off the back of this game and playing at home, instead of having to travel again to an away game, is important to us.

“We need a good atmosphere. Sometimes the early Sunday games are not easy, so we could do with the fans’ help to boost the team on.”

