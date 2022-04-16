Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have a point to prove at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have a point to prove at Wembley

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 10.03am
Thomas Tuchel believes his side have something to prove at Wembley (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea have “something to prove” at Wembley after losing two finals at England’s national stadium.

Chelsea lost last season’s FA Cup final 1-0 to Leicester but that disappointment was quickly eased by the Blues toppling Manchester City to claim the Champions League crown.

Tuchel’s Chelsea then lost out 11-10 on penalties to Liverpool in this term’s Carabao Cup final on February 27.

Chelsea were beaten by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final
Chelsea were beaten by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final (John Walton/PA)

The Blues face Crystal Palace in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final in a return to Wembley that Tuchel has conceded will be laced with unfinished business.

“It helps that we got to Wembley and that we have a knockout game in the FA Cup and something to fight for straight away,” said Tuchel.

“The next big challenge, and we’re so close to a final and so close to another title you can fight for.

“That helps to shift the focus because we have been in a final there already this season, the Carabao Cup final. We’ve lost both our finals at Wembley. You feel you have something to prove.

“And it comes at a good time because there is a lot of reward and a lot to play for. It is easier to shift the focus than with a normal Premier League game.”

Chelsea’s season took a worrying mini turn with damaging home defeats, 4-1 to Brentford in the Premier League and 3-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Blues hit back in style by thrashing Southampton 6-0 at St Mary’s, then beating Madrid 3-2 in the Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea came agonisingly close to taking their Champions League defence into the semi-finals, only for Karim Benzema’s extra-time goal to knock out the Blues 5-4 on aggregate.

Tuchel revealed he has let the wider ramifications of the Champions League exit sink in slowly with his players, insisting he has no concerns about their readiness for another vital clash on Sunday.

“We will let them process it as a team; let them talk about it and come clear with mixed feelings,” said Tuchel.

“Let them come clear. That was good, very good, one of our best performances given the circumstances and yet you feel a bit down because we did not go through and there is big disappointment.

“You need a bit of time. It’s good that we played Tuesday and it’s good that we play on Sunday.

“We don’t rush things or force things, we have the opportunity and the competition itself. The fact it is at Wembley helps us a lot.”

Asked if hammering home the level of performance in Madrid as the required standard would rouse his Chelsea players again, Tuchel added: “Listen, I think they know very well. I think they know very well.

“That’s the feedback that they get and deserve to get.

“We were very strong, very consistent before the international break and then the international break comes and we lost our momentum totally, our focus and the grip and everything more or less, and had these two very unusual, very untypical games for us with very bad results.

“So I’m happy, it tells me a lot about the character and the attitude of the group and of the players to turn it around like this and to turn it around instantly in Southampton and to do it again in Madrid.

“I’m absolutely convinced it is a huge experience for our players.

“We had a lot of players who played for the first time in this stadium. So to react like this, to begin and finish a match like this, was outstanding.”

