News

Moscow bars Johnson and other UK ministers from entering Russia

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 12.21pm Updated: April 16 2022, 1.31pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been barred from Russia by the Kremlin (PA)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been barred from Russia by the Kremlin (PA)

Russia has barred Boris Johnson and a dozen other senior UK politicians from entering the country in response to sanctions imposed over its war on Ukraine.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced the move that targets Boris Johnson, a number of British ministers and former prime minister Theresa May.

The ministry’s statement cited “unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials” in Russia.

“The Russophobic course of action of the British authorities, whose main goal is to stir up negative attitude toward our country, curtailing of bilateral ties in almost all areas are detrimental to the well-being and interests of the residents of Britain. Any sanctions attack will inevitably backfire on their initiators and receive a decisive rebuff,” the statement said.

On Friday evening, the ministry announced the expulsion of 18 European Union diplomats from Moscow, in retaliation for the bloc’s declaring 19 diplomats from the Russian mission to the EU and to the European Atomic Energy Community persona non-grata.

The European Union said the expulsions were groundless and that EU diplomats targeted were working in the framework of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.

