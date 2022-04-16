Brighton strike blow to Tottenham’s top-four hopes as Trossard grabs late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Brighton strike blow to Tottenham’s top-four hopes as Trossard grabs late winner

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 2.41pm Updated: April 16 2022, 3.01pm
Leandro Trossard scored a late winner for Brighton (Nigel French/PA)
Leandro Trossard scored a late winner for Brighton (Nigel French/PA)

Brighton made another potentially decisive impact on the top-four race as they enjoyed more success in north London by beating Tottenham 1-0 thanks to Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal.

A week after the Seagulls beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to hand Spurs the initiative in the battle to qualify for the Champions League, they repeated the trick as Trossard weaved into the area and poked home.

It pegs Tottenham back in a race they looked to have control of and the Gunners, West Ham and Manchester United will all be buoyed by this result ahead of their games later in the weekend.

After a brilliant run of form this was as bad a display as there has been under Antonio Conte and their failure to have a shot on target defies their free-flowing nature of recent weeks.

Brighton posted back-to-back wins for the first time since September and it was thoroughly deserved as they contained Spurs’ threat well, moving into the top half.

Having barged their way into the top four with some scintillating displays in recent weeks there was a real expectancy from the home fans before kick-off that their side could put on another show.

However, that did not prove to be the case as Brighton’s press and low block stopped Spurs from creating anything.

There was little action of note at either end in a drab opening 45 minutes and the biggest talking point was whether both sides should have got to half-time with 11 men still on the field.

Spurs winger Dejan Kulusevski was lucky to avoid a red card just before the half-hour mark as he appeared to swing an arm at Marc Cucurella in retaliation to being held. He received a yellow but it could easily have been another colour.

Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski
Dejan Kulusevski was lucky to stay on the pitch (Nigel French/PA)

Then Enock Mwepu could have picked up a second yellow card right before half-time after a nasty challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with referee Craig Pawson instead deciding to give him a final warning and he was subsequently withdrawn at the interval.

Spurs have done much of their damage recently in the second half, so would have been confident of finding enough space to cause Brighton problems after the restart.

It started promisingly as Son Heung-min had a goalbound shot blocked after a quick throw-in from Harry Kane and then Trossard stopped another Son effort going in with an important block.

But Spurs continued to face problems as they struggled to open up the Seagulls, who carried their own threat at times, though like Spurs without ever really threatening.

The hosts briefly threatened as Hojbjerg entered the area and fizzed an effort across the face of goal, with Sergio Reguilon inches away from meeting the ball.

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg threatened to hit the target (Nigel French/PA)

But there was a sting in the tale as Brighton won the game at the death.

Spurs made a mess of clearing the ball, allowing Trossard to burst into the area and poke into the far corner.

That left the hosts with little time to mount a recovery, but they did had a chance when the ball fell to Steven Bergwijn, who got his first-time effort horribly wrong.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]