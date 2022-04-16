City apologise after fan chants mar minute’s silence for Hillsborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
City apologise after fan chants mar minute’s silence for Hillsborough

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 4.41pm Updated: April 16 2022, 7.35pm
There was silence for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster before kick-off at Wembley (PA)
Manchester City have apologised to Liverpool and condemned supporters who chanted during a minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Saturday.

Referee Michael Oliver cut short an intended commemoration prior to the FA Cup semi-final between City and Liverpool at Wembley after some City fans failed to observe the tribute.

The chanting appeared to come from the end hosting the City fans and was followed by boos from Liverpool supporters. Amid the noise, Oliver blew his whistle to signal a premature end to the intended period of silence.

A City spokesperson said: “Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute’s silence before today’s game.

“The club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club.”

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans were killed at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989.

City manager Pep Guardiola also apologised to Liverpool after the game.

Guardiola said in his post-match press conference: “On behalf of Manchester City, like the spokesman, we can only apologise. It doesn’t represent who we are or who we want to be.

“We’re alongside Liverpool Football Club, they unfortunately lived this tragedy after this incredible tragedy. I think the statement from the club reflects perfectly who we are.”

This apology was accepted by his opposite number Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp said: “I never thought this is Manchester City. Some people didn’t understand the situation and that is not nice.

“It felt really wrong in that moment but that is nothing to do with City and of course we accept their apology.”

