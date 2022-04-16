City apologise after fan chants mar minute’s silence for Hillsborough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City have apologised to Liverpool and condemned supporters who chanted during a minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Saturday.

Referee Michael Oliver cut short an intended commemoration prior to the FA Cup semi-final between City and Liverpool at Wembley after some City fans failed to observe the tribute.

The chanting appeared to come from the end hosting the City fans and was followed by boos from Liverpool supporters. Amid the noise, Oliver blew his whistle to signal a premature end to the intended period of silence.

A City spokesperson said: “Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute’s silence before today’s game.

“The club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club.”

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans were killed at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989.

City manager Pep Guardiola also apologised to Liverpool after the game.

Guardiola said in his post-match press conference: “On behalf of Manchester City, like the spokesman, we can only apologise. It doesn’t represent who we are or who we want to be.

“We’re alongside Liverpool Football Club, they unfortunately lived this tragedy after this incredible tragedy. I think the statement from the club reflects perfectly who we are.”

This apology was accepted by his opposite number Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp said: “I never thought this is Manchester City. Some people didn’t understand the situation and that is not nice.

“It felt really wrong in that moment but that is nothing to do with City and of course we accept their apology.”