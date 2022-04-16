Above-average temperatures expected on Easter Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Above-average temperatures expected on Easter Sunday

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 6.51pm
People enjoy the good weather at Bournemouth Beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People enjoy the good weather at Bournemouth Beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The UK is expected to have warmer weather than usual on Easter Sunday as the spate of high temperatures continues.

Forecasters have said temperatures are expected to reach highs of 19C (66.2F) and lower across England and Wales on Sunday, while Monday could see temperatures up to 16C (60.8F) in East Anglia.

According to the Met Office, the daytime average in the UK for April is highs of 13C (55.4F) in the
South East and West, while elsewhere sees highs of 12C (53.6F) and 11C (51.8F).

Sunday could see some mist and fog at the start before the day turns drier with sunshine in the eastern parts of the UK. Northern Ireland is predicted to have rain, which may then spread to western parts of Scotland, western Wales and south-west England overnight.

Easter Monday is predicted to have a cloudy start which will then turn bright and sunny later on.

Simon Partridge, Met Office forecaster, said: “Sunday’s mostly dry across the vast majority of the country, apart from the far west, but it will turn slightly cloudy as the day goes on.

“So whereas yesterday and today we’ve had lots of sunshine, tomorrow it will be more milky sunshine, because we’ll have very high level clouds coming in. But it will still be bright and dry and a little bit cooler tomorrow.

“Most of the rain is overnight, from Sunday night into Bank Holiday Monday morning. As it makes its way eastwards it kind of fizzles out.

“We will see some rain across predominantly Wales, north-west England and western Scotland, but by the time most people are up, it will be dry.”

He added that there will be a “fairly cloudy start”, but “it will break up to the brighter sunny spells and isolated light showers (are) possible, but the only real rain is by time we get to the evening in western Scotland”.

Spring weather
People fish in the sea next to Boscombe pier (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Saturday was another warm day as temperatures in each of the four nations reached above the seasonal average.

Chivenor in Devon, south-west England, had the highest recorded temperature in the UK with 21.6C (70.88F) – hotter than Istanbul in Turkey with 16C (60.8F) and Athens in Greece with 21C (69.8F).

Cardiff, in south Wales, reached highs of 21.2C (70.16F) while Altnaharra, in northern Scotland, was 19.3C (66.74F). Armagh in Northern Ireland saw temperatures rise to 15.2C (59.36F).

