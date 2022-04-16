Pep Guardiola defends team selection after Reds end City’s treble dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pep Guardiola defends team selection after Reds end City’s treble dream

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 7.31pm Updated: April 16 2022, 8.13pm
Pep Guardiola's side saw their treble hopes end at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s side saw their treble hopes end at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola had no regrets over his selection after Manchester City’s treble bid ended with defeat to rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals.

City boss Guardiola saw his side go down 3-2 at Wembley after making seven changes from the team that came through a bruising Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid in midweek.

One of those changes saw second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen come in for Ederson and the American made a poor mistake to gift a goal to Sadio Mane after Ibrahima Konate had given Liverpool an early lead.

Zack Steffen's error gifted Sadio Mane a goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Zack Steffen’s error gifted Sadio Mane a goal (Nick Potts/PA)

With Mane volleying in a second on the stroke of half-time, City were 3-0 down at the interval and staring at a heavy defeat.

Guardiola, however, defended his players and was pleased with their response in the second half.

The Spaniard said: “I have a lot of confidence in my players and selections. I trust a lot of them. We had a terrible run of fixtures and travel and a lot of important games. That’s why we needed fresh legs.

“We started well but after one set-piece, where Liverpool are so strong, and the second was an accident, it was tough. Then we conceded a third in the last minute of the first half.

Sadio Mane scores his second
Sadio Mane scores his second (Nick Potts/PA)

“In the first half we were so passive, we were scared to support people when we went there, but in the second half we had the momentum, we had the most clear chances.”

Guardiola was particularly supportive of Steffen, who dwelt too long on a backpass from Nathan Ake and lost control, allowing Mane to slide in and score.

He said: “It’s an accident, it happens. Edi (Ederson) was close (to making a similar mistake) in the last game (against Liverpool) as well. We need that to create our football. Mane was quicker and that’s all.

“I’m pretty sure Zack didn’t want to do it. Sometimes strikers miss chances in front of keepers, but keepers are punished more.”

Zack Steffen apologises to the Manchester City fans at full-time (Nick Potts/PA)
Zack Steffen apologises to the Manchester City fans at full-time (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola said he was limited in his selection choices by injuries, with substitutes Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan remaining on the bench due to knocks and Kyle Walker not being involved at all.

He has little time to dwell on the matter with the leaders’ attention turning back to their Premier League title challenge with Wednesday’s visit of Brighton.

Guardiola said: “When you play a lot of games and you don’t have that big a squad – when everybody is fit it’s OK but when we have a few injuries it is not enough.

“We’ve had Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool in a short time.

“We can rotate some players but we know when we arrive at this stage of the season and you are fighting for the titles there is no time to rest.”

