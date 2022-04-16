Harry says Archie would like to be an astronaut or pilot when he grows up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry says Archie would like to be an astronaut or pilot when he grows up

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 8.51pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke of Sussex revealed he is already talking to son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up – and it seems the two-year-old might like to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Harry, addressing the audience at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in The Hague, Netherlands, said Archie has expressed an interest in becoming a pilot, with the duke joking that he obviously means a helicopter pilot.

Harry served in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner during 2012-13.

Royal visit to Africa – Day Three
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with son Archie (Toby Melville/PA)

Harry spoke to the crowd – which included former and serving military personnel taking part in the games – about role models and the importance of “character”.

He said: “To be role models, or the role models, that each of you are takes strength and it takes courage.

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot – a helicopter pilot obviously. Or Kwazii from Octonauts. If you’re laughing then you’ve seen that.

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

Duke of Sussex on Remembrance Sunday
Prince Harry, or Captain Wales, as he was known in the Army, in 2012 (John Stillwell/PA)

Harry said those involved with Invictus have “overcome immense challenges”, adding: “And together you are healing and teaching the world as you go.”

The duke always dreamed of a life in the Army, and as a child his bedroom was filled with pictures of tanks and helicopters.

In 1993, as an eight-year-old, he was in his element when dressed in a miniature combat suit and helmet to ride in a tank on a visit to Germany.

He joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2005, and trained as an Army officer, then joined the Blues and Royals and went on to train to become a troop leader of an armoured reconnaissance unit.

A planned tour to Iraq was scrapped after it was found he would be a target for insurgents, but two tours to Afghanistan followed including one as an Apache helicopter pilot.

