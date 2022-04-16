Charles uses Easter message to pay tribute to those helping refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charles uses Easter message to pay tribute to those helping refugees

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 12.03am
The Prince of Wales highlighted the plight of Ukrainians in his Easter message (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Prince of Wales has remembered the millions of displaced people “wounded by the past, fearful of the future” in his Easter message.

Charles highlighted their plight as thousands of Ukrainians continue to seek sanctuary from fighting in their homeland, following in the footsteps of millions of refugees who have already fled the Russian invasion.

He said meeting the “innocent victims of conflict” over the years, he had found it “profoundly moving” to see the numbers of people ready to invite those in need into their homes.

Royal Maundy Service
The Prince of Wales represented the Queen at this year’s Royal Maundy service (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Charles also said it was an “enormous privilege“ to perform the ancient ceremony of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts at Thursday’s Royal Maundy service, on behalf of the Queen who was unable to attend.

The prince poignantly remembered the role his father the Duke of Edinburgh played during the many Maundy services he attended, when he would “read the Gospel which tells how on the night of the Last Supper, Jesus knelt before his disciples and washed their travel-weary feet”.

Charles said in his message: “Today, millions of people find themselves displaced, wearied by their journey from troubled places, wounded by the past, fearful of the future – and in need of a welcome, of rest and of kindness.

“Over the past years, I have found myself heartbroken at the sufferings of the innocent victims of conflict, or persecution, some of whom I have met and who have told me stories of unutterable tragedy as they have been forced to flee their country and seek shelter far from home.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainians crossing a railway line after passing through a border point into Poland at Kroscienko in March (Victoria Jones/PA)

“But amidst all this sadness and inhumanity, it has been profoundly moving to see how so many people are ready to open their homes to those in need, and how they have offered their time and their resources to help those facing such soul-destroying sorrow and hardship.”

More than 200,000 people have expressed an interest in opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees under the Government’s Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

Charles and wife Camilla showed their solidarity with Ukraine by lighting a candle for the nation and sympathising with its London community in March, during a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in central London.

The prince concluded his message by saying: “This Easter, as always, we are reminded of Our Lord’s timeless example of goodness in the face of suffering, of courage in the face of fear, of faith in the face of despair. His light triumphed in that dark time.

“I pray with all my heart that his inspiring example might help us all dispel the darkness of the world.”

