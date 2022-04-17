Stuart Broad ‘hasn’t given any thought’ to England captaincy since Joe Root exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stuart Broad ‘hasn’t given any thought’ to England captaincy since Joe Root exit

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 10.15am
Stuart Broad suggests Ben Stokes is the leading candidate to succeed Joe Root as England captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Stuart Broad appears to have distanced himself from succeeding Joe Root as England’s Test captain.

Broad, 35, has been touted as a possible short-term replacement for Root, who stepped down on Friday after five years in the role.

But the Nottinghamshire bowler, who has previously skippered England in both T20 and one-day international matches, hinted in his column for the Mail on Sunday that Ben Stokes was the leading candidate.

Broad made his Test debut for England in 2007 and has taken 537 wickets
Broad said: “Naturally, I am aware that my name has been touted as a potential successor to Joe as England captain and I guess that is because I am an experienced centrally contracted player who has been around the international game a long time.

“However, it is not something I have given any thought to because firstly I am not currently in possession of a shirt within the England Test team and my focus is very much on changing that by taking wickets for Nottinghamshire over the next few weeks.

“In fact, I would argue we are in a fairly unique position as far as selection for the Test team goes right now in that there are only two players whose names you could write in pen on the scorecard.

“One of them is Joe Root, the other is Ben Stokes — and one of them isn’t going to be captain for the first Test of the summer against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 2 because he has just given the job away.”

Broad has made 152 Test match appearances for England since making his debut in 2007 and has taken 537 wickets at an average of 27.80.

Two former England players, ex-captain Nasser Hussain and Nick Compton, are among those to have backed Broad to become interim skipper, with the former claiming Stokes should be his long-term successor.

Broad said Root had shown “great leadership on and off the field” during his spell as captain and insisted he felt no bitterness towards his captain after being left out of the tour to West Indies along with James Anderson.

Broad added: “From my point of view, that’s professional sport and it would never stop me enjoying a nice glass of red wine or playing a round of golf with those who came to such decisions.”

