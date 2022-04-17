Winners crowned at UK’s biggest paper plane-throwing competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Winners crowned at UK’s biggest paper plane-throwing competition

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 12.37pm Updated: April 17 2022, 12.53pm
The two winners beat more than 45 paper plane pilots (Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool/PA)
Two university students were crowned for impressive performances at the UK’s biggest paper plane-throwing competition.

Billy Smith, 21, from Sheffield Hallam University nabbed first place at the national final in the longest flight category, as his plane stayed in the air for 7.74 seconds.

De Montfort University Leicester student Yicheng Sun won in the distance category, throwing 48.21 metres.

Billy Smith
Billy Smith, who is studying to be a paramedic in Sheffield, won the airtime category (Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool/PA)

The Red Bull Paper Wings event at Alexandra Palace in north London sees both men qualify for the world final at Hangar 7 in Salzburg, Austria in May, which will also be monitored by Guinness Book of World Records’ officials.

They beat more than 45 paper plane pilots, each equipped with a plain sheet of A4 paper.

Yicheng Sun
Yicheng Sun was the distance winner at the event (Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool/PA)

Planes can only be modified by folding – no ripping, gluing, cutting, stapling or weighting of the plane is permitted.

The challenge is to come up with the best aerodynamic designs and techniques, taking into consideration the angles, lift, centre and tail of the plane, and folding it as precisely as possible.

Mr Smith, who is studying to be a paramedic, said he was “so happy” with the win.

Paper plane
Planes can only be modified by folding (Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool/PA)

“I’m so happy I’ve qualified for the world final of Red Bull Paper Wings in Austria, representing the UK in the competition,” he said.

“I am going to be refining my paper plane-making skills and strategy ahead of the world final.”

