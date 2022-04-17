Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 5.07pm
Bullet holes in a nearby parked car (Shane Dunlap/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review/AP)
Bullet holes in a nearby parked car (Shane Dunlap/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review/AP)

Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said.

The shooting happened at about midnight during a party at a property in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where there were more than 200 people inside, many of them underage, police said.

At least 11 people were being treated for gunshot wounds and two male victims died at hospital, police said.

Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said.

Pittsburgh party shooting
Blinds hang out of a shot out window in the house (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Officers reported hearing shots in the area and seeing several young people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles, police said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside.

Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, Pittsburgh police commander John Fisher said.

Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes around the shooting scene, police said.

“You have alcohol, you have underage people here and you have guns – that’s a deadly combination at any type of an event, and the end result is it’s a tragedy,” Mr Fisher said.

