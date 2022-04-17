Spring brings ‘baby boom’ of tiny animals into RSPCA care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Spring brings ‘baby boom’ of tiny animals into RSPCA care

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 6.59pm
The ‘baby boom’ is the result of a surge in calls for RSPCA officers and wildlife staff (RSPCA)
Spring has brought an influx of baby animals into RSPCA care in England and Wales.

The “baby boom” is the result of a surge in calls for RSPCA officers and wildlife staff who attend to animals, such as birds, fox cubs and ducklings, in need of urgent care.

One tiny fox cub is being looked after by staff at West Hatch Animal Centre in Somerset after it was found alone by concerned members of the public.

Another litter of fox cubs was rescued by an off-duty vet who was out walking in Swaffham in Norfolk at the end of March.

The vet took them in overnight and contacted the RSPCA.

They were then put into the care of East Winch Wildlife Centre for specialist care, where they are now doing well.

Staff from the same centre kept a rescued cygnet from Lincolnshire warm with a cuddly toy swan he was able to snuggle up to.

He was found by himself, as was a leveret who was spotted hiding under equipment at a park in Sedgeford, Norfolk, and looked after until his release on April 9.

A number of baby animals were rescued in Somerset, including the RSPCA’s first duckling of the season who had been found alone and was also handed into the care of West Hatch Animal Centre.

Four baby rabbits were rescued and taken to be hand-reared after being found in a nest by a group of builders in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

An RSPCA inspector went to collect the rabbits, who were huddled in a delivery bag of sand and thought to be between 12 and 14 days old.

They were taken in by an experienced rehabilitator before their release.

Other animals rescued by staff at the RSPCA include badger cubs, otter pups and two owlets spotted in Rochdale, Lancashire.

A team member could hear the owlets’ mother calling for them nearby – so she kept them warm in a cardboard box before placing them at the base of a tree and allowing them to climb back up to their mother.

RSPCA advice for the public when dealing with a baby animal is to “wear suitable gloves, quickly place into secure cardboard box with ventilation holes, lined with towel or newspaper” and “keep the animal calm and quiet” before taking it to a nearby vet, RSPCA centre or local wildlife rehabilitator.

